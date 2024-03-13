Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix hints at hiring Tom Sandoval’s former assistant Ann on Watch What Happens Live

Vanderpump Rules aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The same night, one of the stars of the show, Ariana Madix, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen, where she discussed several aspects of the show.

Madix and her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, still live in the same house, but have no contact whatsoever. To be able to communicate efficiently when needed, they reportedly communicate through his former assistant, Ann Maddox. However, as per US Weekly, in an episode of the The Viall Files podcast, Tom Schwartz revealed that Sandoval's assistant resigned earlier this year.

During the WWHL appearance, Andy Cohen asked Ariana Madix about Ann. The Bravo celebrity noted that she loved Ann a lot. When the talk show host asked the reality star whether Ann was her assistant too ever since she parted ways with Sandoval, Ariana maintained that she didn't have an assistant.

However, while addressing rumors about Ann working for her, Ariana hinted at a professional future together:

"There will be some developments," she said.

Andy thus concluded there will be more "Ann news" coming up.

How did Ann feel about Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix?

Soon after Vanderpump Rules season 11 started premiering, Ann Maddox spoke to Variety about her experience working with Tom Sandoval. During the conversation, she revealed that she officially started with the Bravo celebrity in December 2020 and found out about #Scandoval while she was in Japan.

"That kinda flipped my world upside down. I was in shock and totally confused."

The Bravo show's star's personal assistant noted that she was "crushed" when she found out about the affair. Ann said she spent a lot of time with Tom and Ariana, adding that when, as an assistant, one spends too much time with the boss and their family, "they sort of become like family too."

"I was really, really sad and confused. Maybe I was subconsciously reliving some old trauma of my own, but I definitely felt like I had just found out something I never would have ever guessed in a million years about a family member."

When Variety asked her whether she felt "caught in the middle," Ann called it a "delicate situation." However, she didn't reveal much since Vanderpump Rules season 11 is currently airing.

She stated that her goal was to get Tom Sandoval what he needed and preferred to approach situations with "maximal courtesy and politeness."

Ann added that her background in improv helped her navigate the situation because the "core principle" of the art was "yes and..." She stated that she was agreeing as well as listening and accepting Tom's feelings and needs before responding. She added that staying calm in stressful situations also helped.

Ann also chimed in about how she felt about the Vanderpump Rules former cast member Rachel Leviss. At the time of the interview, Tom's assistant noted that she was still processing it.

"People have multiple dimensions, and when you like someone and you find out something about them that hurts to hear, it can be difficult to put those two sides of someone together. Maybe I'm way too sensitive, but I'm still kind of processing it?"

Vanderpump Rules is currently airing season 11 and airs episodes weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo.