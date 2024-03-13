Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 7: Recap and more details explored 

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on March 12, 2024. During the latest segment, Scheana Shay started receiving flak online for allegedly hanging out with Tom Sandoval while in Lake Tahoe. When the cast returned, Lala Kent spoke to Ariana Madix about defending her friend.

Lisa Vanderpump informed Tom Sandoval about a conversation she had with Rachel Leviss and told him that she was upset with him. Scheana Shay opened up to the RHOBH alum about "the most draining" day of her life and her internal struggle about feeling like she was in the middle of Ariana and Tom.

Katie Maloney clashed with Scheana Shay and Lala Kent about their equation with Tom Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval tells Lisa Vanderpump that he misses Rachel in the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 7, Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval met for lunch to discuss business. However, not too long into the conversation, Tom brought up former cast member Rachel Leviss, whom he had an affair with.

He stated that he missed her, which is when Lisa told him that she spoke to her at length, not too long ago. The RHOBH alum added that the former Vanderpump Rules cast member wasn't happy with Sandoval.

In a confessional, Tom noted that Rachel had told him about people staying back in a facility like she was at, after their treatments were over. Tom wanted her to face the music, which caused a disagreement. He said that lately, it seemed like if he didn't agree with her about anything, he was "bad for her."

Lisa recalled Rachel telling her that she didn't want to lie to people about her and Tom's affair, while Tom told her that "life is lying." Sandoval denied this and told Lisa that he was worried about her and wanted to hug her. When the Bravo star suggested that Tom call her and speak to her, he revealed that Rachel blocked him.

"She said that she felt manipulated by him, and she actually told me that she didn't love him anymore," Lisa told the cameras.

In the latest episode of the Bravo show, the female cast got together for a girls' night, while the men went out for dinner. Tom opened up to the boys about his conversation with Lisa Vanderpump, while the women indulged in an astrological reading. However, things went south when Scheana mentioned the boys' dinner.

Lala noted that the men were going to be "besties" after the dinner and Ariana questioned why James would go out to dinner with Sandoval. Ally chimed in and stated that he felt guilty, to which Ariana said that he felt guilty for betraying himself.

Lala Kent felt differently and told the Vanderpump Rules star that they were worried about losing Ariana as a friend. Ally and Ariana agreed that James might still be upset about Rachel and Tom, while Lala noted that time heals everything.

Things got a little heated when Lala told Ariana that she was always going to see things differently and Ariana noted that she saw the "reality." Lala then asked Ariana what she would do if James decided to be friends with Tom.

She brought Scheana's turbulent equation with Tom into question and told her that it was obvious that if she did what she wanted, it would put her friendship with Ariana at risk.

When Lala insisted that she knew what Ariana was going through, Katie stepped in and told the Bravo celebrity that she couldn't selectively apply her situation to everything in life. Lala told her that if she started applying her experiences to everything, nobody would like what she would have to say.

This caused a disagreement between the two and when Katie told her not to threaten her, Lala asked her to "disengage."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.