The Valley: Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute's conflict in the premiere, explained 

Vanderpump Rules spin-off, The Valley, kick-started with an explosive premiere on Tuesday, March 19. The brand-new show has brought back known faces to the screens. Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute have moved to a quiet suburb, Danny and Nia Booko, as well as Jesse and Michelle Lally are navigating the complicated life of being parents while juggling business affairs.

Amid this, Jax Taylor telling Kristen Doute she’s not ready to have a baby has become a major talking point about The Valley premiere episode. The discussion began between Jax and Brock Davies, where the former said that no one is ever really prepared for kids. When Kristen joined the conversation, Jax took the opportunity to advise her that she shouldn’t have children.

Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute butt heads on The Valley premiere

Jax attempted to highlight the severity of embracing parenthood to Kristen, implying it is far more serious than getting a dog with a boyfriend. The reality star insisted he was just trying to make sure Kristen realized what it meant to be ready for a kid:

“I just want to make sure that you are ready for this situation. It's not like you're getting a dog with your boyfriend, you're getting a child!”

Kristen did not appreciate Jax’s comment and asked him who he was to opine on when she would be ready to have kids or what kind of mom she might become. Jax cross-questioned Kristen about whether she was mentally prepared to have a child and the latter responded, “I've been mentally there for a very long time.”

In a confessional of The Valley, Kristen added:

“If I want men to tell me when or when I cannot be a mother, I'd just go hang out with Trump. Jax, just suck a d*ck."

When asked during the confessional if she’d be happy to be pregnant right now, Kristen replied in the affirmative. Later, Jax brought up the time when Kristen was engaged in unprotected intimacy with her former lover but broke up with him a week later. This left Kristen upset, and she said she doesn’t share every private detail of her relationship with Jax.

The Valley star implied there are conversations about parenthood brought up in conversations with her boyfriend but she doesn’t reveal them to Jax. Moreover, it upset her more to know what impression Jax has of her even after knowing each other for 16 years. She added:

"But Jax, I've been friends with you for 16 years! My feelings are hurt because you say we're like brother and sister. We're like family."

Jax maintained that his intention was only to look after her, suggesting if he did not care, he would ask her to "have fun, go have kids.”

Kristen Doute opens up about break up with Alex Menache

In The Valley premiere, Kristen introduced viewers to her new beau, Luke Broderick, while also sharing the tumultuous details about her split with her former boyfriend, Alex Menache. The reality star claimed they broke up almost seven times within a span of five months. She admitted he also kicked her out of their shared apartment before moving into a new one.

Kristen felt relieved that she was moving into a new suburb. She recalled meeting Luke at a wedding where he was one of the groomsmen, just two weeks after the “sh*tty” breakup. Kristen stated:

“I thought, ‘He’s sweet, he’s kind, he’s funny.’ Then we had s*x behind a tent, and the rest is history.”

Kristen and Luke are shown to be trying for a baby but other cast members think the former should keep her plans of pursuing motherhood on the back burner, especially with a man whom Jax and Jesse believe to be a “rebound.”

The Valley will return with episode 2 on Tuesday, March 26, exclusively on Bravo.