Brittany Cartwright split with Jax Taylor weeks after confirming they want to "welcome a second child"

In a shocking turn of events, Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright has announced her separation from her husband Jax Taylor, just weeks after confirming that they wish to welcome a second child into their lives.

The pair will be next seen in the Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley. Ahead of the new show’s release this spring, the news of their split was announced on the pair’s joint podcast When Reality Hits. Brittany said:

"Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Previously in an interview with the Daily Mail, published on February 5, Brittany confirmed she wasn’t pregnant but noted discussion about a second child is ongoing with her husband. The reality star told the publication:

“We do want to welcome a second child. I definitely want another baby 100%. I am not pregnant right now but I’ve talked to Jax about it. We don’t want our children to be too far apart in age.”

In addition to this, Brittany also implied in the interview that her marriage was better than ever.

Brittany Cartwright opens up on “rough times” in her marriage

In her Daily Mail interview, Brittany Cartwright branded Jax Taylor an “amazing father,” explaining that she was happy their relationship was working again. She admitted things grew tough between the two after they decided to leave Vanderpump Rules. “But now we’re back on track and I think it’s good for us to both stay busy,” she said.

Last week on their joint podcast, Brittany alluded to her marriage going through “rocky times” without exclusively announcing the split. While addressing rumors of their separation, the reality star noted:

“I’m not going to go too hard on this because, you know, some people do deserve to have their privacy. But I will say — marriage is hard and people go through ups and downs all the time and it’s completely normal.”

The statement was followed by confirmation of the couple taking a break from each other in the podcast episode released on Thursday, February 29.

The reality star noted she wishes to be honest about questions regarding where her relationship stands with Jax Taylor. Brittany Cartwright said:

“We’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this."

She pointed to the comment about “rocky times” made by her in last week’s podcast sharing:

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year."

Brittany Cartwright noted it is hard for her to speak about her marital strain at the moment but she reassured fans about “taking one day at a time.” It is important to note that Brittany refrained from mentioning anything about legal separation, if anything she was hopeful that they might reconcile in the future. Brittany Cartwright shared:

"I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."

When did Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor start dating?

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor began dating after meeting in 2015. Though they briefly split, the couple announced their engagement in June 2018. A year later they tied the knot and subsequently welcomed their only son, Cruz Michael Cauchi in April 2021. Now, the news of their separation comes four years after they got hitched.

Amid marital troubles, they’ll return to feature together on The Valley alongside Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Jason Caperna, Danny Booko, and Jesse Lally. The upcoming show will follow the life of a group of friends in Los Angeles. As per the official synopsis, this time the group will:

“Trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”

The Valley is set to be released this spring on March 19 on Bravo TV.