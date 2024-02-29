Vanderpump Rules Spinoff: What is The Valley about? Cast, release date, first look and more details 

The Valley was announced as yet another spin-off of Vanderpump Rules, a spin-off of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, of which Lisa was a member for over nine years. Her growing popularity didn't only give her a personal spin-off but has branched out in several spin-offs of its own, with Vanderpump Dogs, Vanderpump Villa, and Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany take Kentucky.

This spin-off is unique because it is to bring three fan-favorite alumni of Vanderpump Rules- Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. The show will be released on March 19 on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

Centered around the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, The Valley covers the lives of couples who want to raise children in a peaceful environment away from the city.

Who all are in the cast of Bravo's The Valley?

Jax and Brittany are not unknown to the fans of Vanderpump Rules, as they were constants on the show for eight seasons. The couple's 2017 show Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky also gained traction as it merged the lives of city residents with those of the countryside.

Kristen Doute also exited Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons but is remembered even today because of the controversy she stirred. On the show, Kristen is seen with her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, as they try to conceive a baby.

Other couples on the show are Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna. Zack Wickham and Jasmine Goode are friends who tie the cast together.

What does the first look of Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley look like?

The sneak peek of the show looks super promising as the cast navigates through their problems with either their children or with conceiving. The sneak peek begins with Kristen saying, "The concrete jungle, the hardcore city life, that's for when you're in your 20s. But, I'm 40 now, the Valley is where I need to be".

In the group of couples with the same goals, Brittany says, "It's nice to have a lot of friends around us who are kind of in the same phase of their life." Kristen considers Danny and Nia "couple goals" as she says, "I want to be Danny and Nia when I grow up."

The promo also sees the quintessential Vanderpump Rules-style realism when Janet cries as she tells Jason that she wants to cry every day. And sees Zack joking,

"All of these people move to the Valley, get a house, pop out a couple of kids, and then think they're so grown up. But these people don't grow up."

More details about friendships between the cast members of The Valley

Jax and Jesse go a long way back, as they first got introduced in New York during their modeling days. And now work as a luxury real estate broker. Jesse and Michelle are parents to a three-year-old daughter, who they are raising in The Valley, away from city life.

Janet and Jason met Jax, Brittany, and Kristen as they lived in the same area of West Hollywood as the Vanderpump Rules stars. Janet is pregnant in the show's trailer and dealing with a "passive" husband.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 drop every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.