Is Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute planning a baby with Luke Broderick? Details explored

On Thursday, October 26, Kristen Doute, who appeared on Vanderpump Rules from season 1 through season 8, updated her fans on what is happening in her personal life right now. In an episode of the S*x, Love and What Else Matters podcast, Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick discussed their relationship and their upcoming future plans.

Kristen said:

“A couple of months ago, Luke and I talked about the fact that we are in a very committed relationship, I did go to my OBGYN and we got all good news on that front. So whenever we are ready to start trying, so far it looks good.”

She added:

“Obviously, I think a lot of people know that a geriatric pregnancy is actually over 35 and I am now 40. He recommended that as someone who has not frozen their eggs or done anything for us to give it a real fair shot during our ovulation time. If nothing happens in up to three or four months — normally he would give someone a year — but because of my age he wanted a conversation before then.”

Originally meeting in June 2022, the couple announced their relationship status in December 2022 and have been together ever since. In the podcast episode, Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick also discussed their preparations for pregnancy and their concerns.

Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute are making small steps and taking things slowly

During the conversation, Kristen Doute also discussed her reduction of vaping in her daily life, her time to contemplate things, and how she is doing her best to maintain a healthy body.

In addition, Kristen said:

"My psychic [told me last year] that I had a boy waiting on the other side for me but that I was not going to get pregnant when I was 40. It was going to be somewhere between 41 and 42. That’s when we truthfully started talking about our plans to try, I decided not to put pressure on myself because I believe my psychic.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum added:

"At the end of the day I always wanted to be a mom. You have a lot of patience at dating someone my age knowing before that doctor’s appointment that there was a possibility we were not get the best news in the world. It was like, ‘Well, is he going to stick around? Or is he going to break up with me because things could go south?’ I laugh because it is such an uncomfortable topic but it was something I prepared myself for.”

Afterward, Luke Broderick shared how throughout his life he never really considered being a father, and now that he is with Kristen Doute, he wants to explore that path. Furthermore, the couple hinted at the possibility that they would be getting engaged soon, as Luke asked Doute what her preference is when it comes to proposals during this conversation.

Besides this, fans can watch all episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo, featuring cast members Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Rachel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Charli Burnett.

Although no release date has been announced for season 11, it is confirmed that Raquel will not be a part of this upcoming season, which is expected to premiere in 2024.