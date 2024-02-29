Vanderpump Rules: 5 most compatible couples 

Over the years, Vanderpump Rules has featured several couples in both their highs and lows. However, most of the couples from the previous seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo haven't been able to stand the test of time.

Nevertheless, out of all the couples featured on Vanderpump Rules, there are five that have been more compatible than the others. The list includes Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, along with Lisa Vanderpump and Kenn Todd.

Here's everything we know about the five couples from Vanderpump Rules that continue to be compatible regardless of all the drama that unfolds on the Bravo show.

Who are the most compatible couples on Vanderpump Rules?

1) Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

It didn't seem like former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright would get married at first. However, because Brittany thought Jax had a nice heart, she stayed with him every time he cheated or lost his temper.

Jax and Brittany, who have been together since 2015, have conquered the odds, whether one calls her a doormat or just in love. In Kentucky, Brittany's home state, Jax and Brittany exchanged vows in 2019. The couple welcomed a young son named Cruz into the world two years later.

2) James Kennedy and Ally Lewber

Though they are the newest pair on this list, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber have already shown signs of compatibility.

James has been supported by Ally during multiple cast disagreements and has been urged to cut back on his alcohol consumption. She doesn't use threats or demand things in a particular way. Rather, Ally adopts a more subdued approach, encouraging James and providing him with much-needed talk therapy.

3) Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

Scheana Shay took a few years to discover her partner. In 2019, Scheana and Brock first connected at a music festival. Two months later, during a trip to Australia and Bali, they made their first public declarations of love for one another.

Brock and Scheana, who are now happily married, have faced many challenges since they first met. This pair is committed to their marriage because they have stuck with each other through their shared highs and lows. They have persevered despite losing a child, welcoming their daughter Summer into the world soon after, and even dealing with Brock's public criticism.

4) Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark

Before discovering her true love, Stassi Schroeder was involved in multiple relationships. Stassi's former costars, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, finally introduced her to a man called Beau Clark, and they were a perfect match.

Beau asked Stassi to marry him during Vanderpump Rules Season 8, the same season that Stassi was let go from the show due to racist remarks and actions. Beau stayed by her side, despite everything. They currently reside in a multilevel home in Los Angeles with their two children, and their internet activities indicate that they are still deeply in love.

5) Lisa Vanderpump and Kenn Todd

Lisa Vanderpump is the matriarch of the Bravo show. Along with being the queen of her marriage to Ken Todd, she also rules her home. The two have been married for more than 40 years, and over that time, they have always been there for each other.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo.