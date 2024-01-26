"Not my crew": Stassi Schroeder reveals why she's not doing Vanderpump Rules spinoff 'The Valley'

Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley is set to arrive on Bravo this spring. The official confirmations about the new show came alongside a teaser video released on January 18 at the premiere party of Vanderpump Rules season 11. The Bravo series will mark the return of the franchise’s alums Kristen Doute, Kritanny Cartwright, and Jax Taylor.

Additionally, Luke Broderick, Jason Caperna, Danny Booko, Jesse Lally, Zack Wickham, and Jasmine Goode, will be among the many others to appear as “friends” on the spinoff series except Stassi Schroeder. Notably, she served as one of the main cast members of Vanderpump Rules from its inception until 2020.

Even though she continues to make a recurring appearance in the series, viewers won’t get to see her feature on the Bravo series. Stassi Schroeder explained to host Jeff Lewis on her most recent appearance on the SiriusXM radio show why she declined the offer:

“Because I am not friends with any of them. It’s just not my group of friends. I’m friendly with some of them, I’m acquaintances with some of them. And some of the new ones, too, that I think are lovely. But it’s not my crew.”

Stassi Schroeder believes The Valley won’t reflect her real being

Stassi recalled the time they were asked to film a sizzle reel for the new show:

“Once this idea was brought up and they were like, 'OK, we're going to film a sizzle with all the people that would be on it, will you be on it and film this sizzle?' Every fibre of my being voted no.”

When host Jeff asked if the innate feeling was rooted in her wish to not work with the same people again. Stassi declined:

“It's a lot of different reasons. First of all, it wouldn't be a reflection of what my reality is.”

The Vanderpump Rules star didn’t appear open to the idea of becoming closer to the new cast members while filming the Bravo series together. She explained:

“I don’t want to. I don't want to have to go and do things that I normally wouldn't do. I don’t want to disrupt the life that I have right now because I really like my life right now.”

When asked if she is still friends with the people she filmed Vanderpump Rules with, the reality star took a few names including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz.

According to the accounts shared by her, she still talks to them “every now and then.” She shared:

“Like Scheana’s kid came to my kid’s birthday party. It’s just that my life is not the way it used to be. Like I’m not in this group. I don’t have time to be in this group of friends that goes out all the time and gets to do whatever they want.”

She believes The Valley is not going to be a different vibe:

“Because I know what they do on a regular basis and that’s not what I do.”

What is The Valley going to be about?

Just like Vanderpump Rules, the upcoming show will follow the life of a group of friends in Los Angeles. But as per the official synopsis, this time the group will:

“Trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”

Lisa Vanderpump is the executive producer of the show in collaboration with 32 Flavors Entertainment, Haymaker East, and Evolution Media.

The Valley is set to be released this spring but the makers haven’t disclosed a definitive premiere date yet.

