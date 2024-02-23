Summer House Season 8: Every couple & their current status in the house, explored

The Bravo reality TV series Summer House has returned with a new season on February 22, 2024. According to IMDB, the show is about a group of friends from New York who spend their summers in a beach town on Long Island. They share "a house together on weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day."

This season castmembers, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Gabby Prescod alongside newcomers, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson are joining the show.

Summer House season 8 episode 1, Declaration of Codependence, was released exclusively on Bravo TV on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The premiere episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The housemates head back to the Hamptons for another summer of fun; Ciara is open to a summer romance."

Summer House season 8: Couples and their relationship status

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke (Image via Bravo TV)

The Summer House season 8 premiere gave viewers insights into the relationship between Amanda and Kyle. While Kyle had been unsure if their relationship would last in the long run, the couple appeared eager to spend some quality time together.

In a confessional interview, Kyle told the camera they both need to balance their personal and professional lives:

"I feel like we’re struggling to be on the same team about anything. We don’t see eye to eye on our work-life balance. We’re on two different planets.”

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke (Image via Bavo TV)

Lindsay and Carl on the other hand are going strong. After their engagement, the two love birds are ready to get married this summer. Even though Lindsay felt overwhelmed with the wedding planning and the lack of Carl's involvement in the event preparation, she felt relaxed being away from city life.

On Summer House season 8 sharing her relationship update with the audience, Lindsay said:

"Carl, God bless him, he has not been helpful. This is not my wedding, it's our wedding, so it would be nice to have a little help."

Meanwhile, Carl Radke is looking forward to a great memorable summer as last season was full of drama between him, Lindsay, and Danielle Olivera.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover

Craig Conover and Paige (Image via Bravo TV)

In the Summer House season, 8, episode 1 Paige and Craig revealed they celebrated their second anniversary together. Paige described her immense love for her boyfriend and that they are looking forward to a great relaxing summer ahead:

"Craig is my sweet, sweet, sensitive, childlike boyfriend. I have been taking care of him now for two years. Currently, we’re still doing long-distance. But I feel, like, in a good rhythm now.”

The two have been in a long-distance relationship for a while now and are delighted to spend most of their time together with each other.

Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber

Danielle Olivera and Robert (Image via Bravo TV)

In February 2023, Danielle announced her split from her partner Robert. Even though navigating the breakup was hard for her, she is positive about having a good summer in the Hamptons. In Summer House episode 1, when she found out that Robert had already moved on and was in a new relationship, Danielle felt upset.

Additionally, fans are eager to know who Danielle's potential love interest will be this season, now that she parted ways with her ex-boyfriend Robert.

Watch newly released episodes of Summer House season 8 every Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo TV and the next day on Peacock TV.

