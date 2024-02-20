Summer House Season 8: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Summer House season 8 is returning to screens on February 22, 2024. The first season of the American reality TV series debuted on Bravo on January 9, 2017. Lindsay Hubbard confirmed to US Weekly that production on the program resumed in Washington, D.C., in July 2023.

A great deal of drama is expected in the American reality television series centered on the relationship between Lindsay and Carl Radke, who called off their engagement just before their November wedding.

Unexpectedly, they have decided to part ways, given that their relationship was exclusively documented on the Bravo series. However, further complications arise due to speculations regarding the addition of several new cast members and the relegation of others to supporting roles.

Here's everything to know about Summer House season 8.

Summer House season 8 release date and streaming options explored

Summer House season 8 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo TV. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock, BravoTV.com, and on the Bravo app.

Furthermore, the Bravo series will be streaming internationally at the following times depending on fans' time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday February 22, 2024 5:30 p.m. PT Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday February 22, 2024 7:30 p.m. CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday February 22, 2024 8:30 p.m. ET Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday February 23, 2024 1:30 a.m. GMT Central European Time (CET) Friday February 23, 2024 2:30 a.m. CET Indian Standard Time (IST) Friday February 23, 2024 7:00 a.m. IST Philippine Time (PHT) Friday February 23, 2024 9:30 a.m. PHT Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Friday February 23, 2024 11:00 a.m. ACST

Summer House drops exciting trailer for Season 8

Bravo released the trailer for season 8 of Summer House on January 11, 2024, along with the release date. It commences with vast panoramas of New York City.

The three-minute trailer depicts the breakdown of the relationship between Lindsay and Carl, with Carl claiming thaat Lindsay accused him of drug use. As the trailer switches to the fun and activities segment, Jesse and Wes are introduced to the cast.

While Jesse is observed aggressively approaching Paige, who's in a relationship with Craig Conover of Southern Charm, Wes acknowledges that he's flirting with Ciara.

Paige and Craig are eventually observed arguing, while Amanda leaves, and Kyle sheds tears. The trailer ends with Gabby breaking down while attempting to protect her makeup.

Summer House Season 8: Cast revealed

Several former cast members return for season 8 of Summer House.

Primary cast members in the sequel

Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke

Kyle Cooke

Amanda Batula

Paige DeSorbo

Danielle Olivera

Ciara Miller

Gabby Prescod

Recurring cast members in the sequel

Mya Allen

Samantha Feher

Chris Leoni

New cast members in the sequel

West Wilson

Jesse Solomon

Summer House season 8: plot explored

The official description of the series on Bravo TV reads:

"Summer should be fun, and our favorite housemates seem poised to indulge in the most carefree summer yet. But while some relationships start to take off, others are revealed to be more fractured than anyone could have imagined."

Summer House has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the synopsis for three episodes reads:

Episode 1. Declaration of Codependence: The housemates head back to the Hamptons for another summer of fun. Ciara is open to a summer romance.

Episode 2. House of Cards: Kyle tries to repair the damage caused by venting to Paige about his future with Amanda. Ciara feels a spark with new housemate West. Lindsay and Carl return to the packing issues nobody saw coming.

Episode 3. (TBA): Friends share a house on weekends during a drama-filled summer season in the beach town of Montauk, N.Y., on the easternmost point of Long Island.

