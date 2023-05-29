Summer House season 7 reunion part 1 release date, air time, and plot

The highly anticipated Summer House season 7 reunion is all set to air on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9 pm only on Bravo TV. Kicking off the reunion with part 1, the episode will be filled with heated confrontations and a lot of drama. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the reunion is set to bring the heat as the Hamptons housemates come together to hash out their differences.

The official synopsis of Summer House season 7 reunion part 1, reads:

"Lindsay and Carl defend their relationship against behind-the-scenes allegations; Paige makes a shocking revelation about her friendship with Lindsay; an old wound causes drama between Kyle and Carl."

Summer House season 7 reunion part 1: Mya Allen opens up about Oliver Gray's infidelity, Lindsay finds herself in the hot seat

Andy Cohen will start by mentioning that emotions are probably still very raw, setting the tone for what to expect from the reunion.

Fans will finally get to see what happened between Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera as their friendship was the one that suffered the most during the course of the season. The duo, once inseparable friends, will confront the issues that led to the end of their relationship as seen in the season finale.

The tension between them was palpable on the show, and Lindsay's engagement with longtime beau Carl Radke proved to be the breaking point.

In the trailer, Danielle voices her disappointment with Lindsay's behavior toward her and said:

"I hated seeing Lindsays's face. The way that she looked at me, it felt like it was a stranger."

Chiming in, Kyle Cooke says:

"You were the coldest, emotionless person I have ever seen."

Lindsay however, stands by her actions and says that she had "had enough."

The segment ends with a bold statement from Andy Cohen, who says maybe they shouldn't be friends anymore.

This is not the only drama the Summer House season 7 reunion promises as Mya Allen will disclose the truth about Oliver Gray's infidelity after they broke up in February. In a shocking revelation in the trailer, Mya confirms that Oliver not only cheated on her but did so with 11 women.

During the reunion, Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke will also address the challenges their friendship faced during the summer. Kyle's exposing of Carl's addiction struggles behind his back strained their bond. In a vulnerable moment, Kyle expresses:

"I'm so ashamed and so embarrassed. I mean, this guy is my best friend, and I just knew it was going to be a knife to the heart."

Fans can expect a heartfelt reconciliation between the duo in the upcoming reunion episode.

The episode will also see Lindsay in the hot seat as Mya and Paige DeSorbo confront her about her relationship with Carl. They expressed skepticism about Lindsay and Carl's relationship throughout the season, and during the Summer House reunion, they will take the opportunity to voice their concerns.

In the trailer, Paige accuses Lindsay of "spinning" everything, to which Lindsay passionately responds:

"Isn't this a lot of money to be spending for a lie?"

The tension escalates as Paige defends herself against accusations of being excited about Lindsay and Danielle's falling out, clarifying:

"First of all, I was never excited. Was I happy that Danielle was standing up for herself? Abso-f**king-lutely."

The trailer also witnesses Kyle confront Lindsay about past rumors surrounding his infidelity during Summer House season 3. He also accuses her of "sabotaging" his relationship with Amanda. Carl quickly comes to the rescue, clarifying that Kyle's cheating on Amanda was the actual issue.

Summer House season 7 newcomer Gabby Prescod then confronts Ciara Miller about their strained relationship. Gabby expresses her belief that Ciara harbors negative feelings toward her.

As Mya Allen aptly puts it:

"I think that there was at least an open dialogue that I haven't seen in at least the past two summers that I've been involved in the show. So I think that, in a sense, having the truth come out is a way to step into the forward direction... but I'm not sure if we are all roses and butterflies, is what I'll say."

Watch Summer House season 7 reunion part 1 on May 29 at 9 pm ET followed by part 2, which will air on Monday, June 5 at the same time.

Poll : 0 votes