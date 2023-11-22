Here is what Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard did on canceled wedding day with Carl Radke

Bravo’s Summer House Season 7 concluded with a highly entertaining Season Reunion in June 2023. However, it seems as if controversies have consistently followed some cast members, even during the off-season.

Summer House is expected to return to Bravo in 2024 with its highly-anticipated Season 8, but whether the two stars will continue to be a part of the series is unclear. The ex-couple met in 2016 and were friends for the show's initial seasons. However, they eventually developed a deeper bond and announced their wedding at the start of the year.

While the wedding was set to occur somewhere in November, the couple broke up before that. The news was confirmed as Lindsay revealed it was majorly Radke’s decision. Regardless, the reality TV star then proceeded to date with current rumored partner Johnny Bananas on the day she was initially supposed to tie the know.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard was on a date with Johnny Bananas on her “wedding day”

The specific date that the two had initially announced was November 17. Bananas has not yet appeared on Summer House but has previously worked on multiple CBS and Bravo reality series, including House of Villains and The Challenge.

However, considering how things currently stand, he can be expected to appear in Season 8. Regardless, it seems Hubbard was quick to start a new chapter in her life despite the massive setback concerning her relationship with Radke.

The cancellation of the wedding plans meant that instead of tying the knot on November 17, she was seen on a date with Johnny Bananas in New York City. Specifically in West Village, the two were seen holding hands. Hubbard’s marriage with Radke was initially expected to take place in Mexico.

However, she was instead found on an intimate dinner date with her new partner at Loring Place, which is one of the most expensive restaurants in New York City. The date quickly attracted criticism even though the news had been announced quite some time in advance.

Regardless, apart from the date, there have been other rumors related to the new relationship. Hubbard was initially expected to be a part of Season 2 of The Traitors alongside her new partner.

While that did not happen, further details about the saga can be expected in the coming time. Radke and Hubbard are likely to be involved in Summer House Season 8, which will result in clashes. Lindsay had only recently claimed that Radke had blindsided her entirely concerning the wedding.

The pair had initially claimed that they would be willing to have their marriage filmed by Summer House. However, Lindsay said that she heard about Radke’s intention to end the wedding the first time in front of showrunners, which was humiliating for her.

Regardless, Season 8 of Summer House does not yet have a release date and should come out somewhere in 2024.