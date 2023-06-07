In the months leading up to the start of season 7 of Summer House, cast members Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke made headlines for their friendship breakup and resulting spat. Nevertheless, it seems that the duo is now working on resolving the issue and prioritizing their bond.

As seen in season 7, Carl and Kyle Cooke argued over Carl's employment with Kyle's company, Loverboy. A trailer for season 7, which was released in January 2023, revealed details about the feud between Kyle Cooke and Carl, including Kyle's claim that Carl "checked out" of the company after that.

Carl was then the Vice President of Sales at Loverboy. In the same trailer, he also confessed that Kyle did not recognize his efforts in the company.

Following the season 7 premiere in February 2023, Carl gave an interview to US Weekly, in which he said:

“I love being around Kyle. I care about him and I love him but it’s been hard. I’m not gonna lie. We’re gonna navigate it the best we can. I haven’t had a drink in, at that point, a year and a half, and working at an alcohol brand, it didn’t feel like it aligned authentically for me.”

Additionally, Carl revealed that he is no longer working for the company.

The trajectory of Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke's friendship in season 7 of Summer House

In response to Carl's behavior, Kyle Cooke blamed Lindsay

The show saw quite a few arguments between Kyle and Carl in March 2023. One instance included Kyle talking to Amanda Batula, blaming Carl's fiance Lindsay for the spat:

“She’s a f**king horrible person, and it makes me sick that my best friend thinks he’s going to marry her. She’s ruining everything. She’s completely brainwashed my best friend. My wife’s crying. It all stems back to Lindsay. Everything stems back to Lindsay.”

Carl expressed his anger about this in a confessional. Since Carl was working under Kyle at that time, he said:

“I’m incredibly angry and frustrated. One of your best friends yelling at your girlfriend in that manner is ugly and disrespectful. If it wasn’t someone like my friend who’s my boss, it would be different obviously.”

Kyle apologized to Carl

Carl Radke appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, which was released on May 9, 2023. There he explained how difficult it was to be in that situation with Kyle Cooke when disagreements were taking place between them. As part of the podcast interview, Carl mentioned:

“He’s apologized. We have gotten together. I’m proud that we’ve moved forward a little bit, but there’s still more to it for me and our relationship to move forward in a more positive way.”

Kyle was one of Carl's closest friends and knew about the engagement proposal the latter had planned for Lindsay Hubbard. Kyle Cooke provided him with continuous support during that time. Speaking about it, Carl said in the interview:

“It has been really heartwarming to watch Kyle in support, giving me a little bit of motivation [and] confidence. Having Kyle’s support there has been really nice to watch back.”

Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke's friendship is still going strong

During the preview of part two of the Summer House season 7 reunion, which was aired on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo, Kyle and Carl disclosed their current situation. When Andy asked them about the current status of their dynamic, Carl mentioned that working with his friend Kyle Cooke was at times difficult.

In his interview, Carl discussed how he was adjusting to things and focusing on making a successful career. In addition, he admitted that he should have talked about his feelings with Kyle.

Kyle, for his part, also opened up about his side of the story:

“I knew the work stuff was getting challenging. I mean, look, his role was already kind of shifting into a much more like events and marketing-driven role as opposed to VP of sales. And it was more just like I was doing my best to give him insane leeway while he tried to figure out what he wanted to do. And last year, I practically felt taken advantage of.”

On Bravo, fans can now watch part two of the Season 7 reunion of Summer House.

Poll : 0 votes