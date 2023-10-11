"A lot of things factored into it": Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo on Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's breakup

Season 7 of Bravo’s Summer House ended dramatically back in June 2023. Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, who previously got engaged in August 2022, have officially confirmed their split since the season finale.

Initially expected to have their marriage in November, the couple had a range of issues during Season 7 of the show and were seen defending their relationship at the 2-part reunion. However, since then, things have taken a turn for the worse.

Radke revealed that the couple was devastated and was trying to figure out how to proceed after having constant issues. The decision was finally communicated in a handwritten letter to friends and relatives.

Summer House's Paige De Serbo reveals why Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard split up

While fans and fellow cast members were shocked by the breakup, Carl pulled the plug on the wedding. In an interview with E News, his friend and Summer House star Paige revealed that Radke’s decision caught Lindsay off-guard.

"I think it was a shock to her that it was over. A lot of things factored into it." Despite the apparent stability of their relationship on the show, it seems there were underlying issues that only became apparent later on.”

While Lindsay was devastated, Paige claimed that Radke’s decision might be a blessing in disguise for both of them:

"In my opinion, I wouldn't want to walk down the aisle to someone who in the back of their mind is like, 'I don't really want to be here.' So I think she doesn't have to compare it to anything, and in the long run, he did both of them a favor."

Of course, while she has a point, Lindsay was blindsided even though Radke had considered calling off the marriage for months. A source close to the couple claimed that Radke was no longer emotionally involved, and the recent months' drama led to his decision.

Radke initially claimed marrying Lindsay was the biggest decision of his life

Radke had initially proposed at the Dune Beach in Southampton within a year of the relationship. He had bought a stunning Nicole Rose ring with a 3.5-carat diamond and two smaller diamonds on the side. While the couple was happy and started their engagement in high spirits, things became awry down the line. Radke had initially said that he was making the best decision of his life:

"I'm just going for what feels right in my heart. This is the biggest decision I'll ever make in my life. I just know that I'm happy. I'm in love. I want to take this next step with my best friend."

Still, as often happens, things did not quite work out, which seems to be a matter of a lack of compatibility.

Regardless, Paige, who claimed that she knew of the decision within days of the curtains falling on Summer House Season 7, suggested the decision was the best for both of them. The marriage had dwindling chances of working out simply because of the constant doubt that Carl Radke felt. The result was that he ended up bringing an end to the engagement despite the difficulty of the decision.