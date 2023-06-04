Summer House MV season 1 episode 5 release date, air time and plot

Featuring the confrontation between Bria and Jasmine, the much-awaited episode of Summer House MV is here! Episode 5 of the Bravo's new series will air on Sunday, June 4, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Peacock streaming application and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

Summer House MV features 12 friends and a dog named Milo trying to enjoy the summer in the epic historical location, Martha's Vineyard. Each of the cast members are a successful Black professional who have been friends with hosts Jasmine and Silas Cooper for more than four years.

The upcoming episode will be dramatic as the housemates might actually vote out Bria after her multiple fights with the cast members.

What to expect from Summer House MV season 1 episode 5?

Bravo's description of the episode titled Jamaican Me Crazy reads:

"The feud between Bria and Silas heats up as the group grows tired of the drama; Alex sparks a flame with a housemate; Summer hosts a spicy Jamaica-themed night; Jordan celebrates one year of celibacy."

This week on Summer House MV, Bria will disrespect Silas and Jasmine by mentioning how the former gets jealous whenever Jasmine hangs out with her friends. Lately, Bria has been causing a lot of fights in the home and even wants her boyfriend from Germany to stay home for more than a week, which is not accepted by the cast.

As a result, she may get evicted in the episode after everyone votes her out during a party. Aside from this, one female cast member is seen flirting with Alex in the promo and will even kiss him. The cast members will give each other lap dances in a spicy party. Later on, the girls and boys will spend time seperately.

Jordan will be seen enjoying her one-year of celibacy while talking about her growing romance with Amir. The boys will also confront the latter over his intentions about the relationship.

Recap of Summer House MV season 1 episode 4

Bravo's description of the episode 4, titled New Roomie, New Beef, reads:

"Jasmine interrogates Nick about his flirty DMs to the other women; Nick talks to Silas about being controlling; the house welcomes two new roomies; Amir has a breakthrough; Bria moves forward with her plans to have Simon visit."

Last week on Summer House MV, Bria accused Simon of being racist when he refused to let her boyfriend stay with her for a week. The latter was shocked by this and fought with Bria over twisting his words, as he said that he wanted all the Black women to be married, preferably to Black men.

This caused a dispute among them, and Bria started to pack her stuff after saying that Jasmine and Silas were trying to control the home. Nick confronted Silas about being way too controlling of his wife and asked him to take it down a notch.

The cast was also shocked to learn that Nick had a girlfriend when he sent someone some flirty DMs, which he denied saying that they were just friendly. Following this, Amir got emotional over reconnecting to his black roots on the show and finding a family of his own.

Summer House MV airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET.

