"The bar is set in hell": Abby De La Rosa age explored as The Daily Cannon podcast comment leaves netizens stunned

Popular American rapper and comedian Nick Cannon’s girlfriend Abby De La Rosa, 32, said during an episode of The Daily Cannon that seeing Nick with his other “baby mamas” turns her on a little.

Nick Cannon is the father of 12 children whom he shares with his previous six partners. Abby was aware of Nick’s non-monogamous stance when they got together. In yesterday’s show, she opened up about the nature of her relationship with the rapper.

However, the controversy was fueled when co-host Courtney Bee Bledose asked Abby whether she minds seeing Nick with other women or feels a little jealous of the other mothers of his children.

Referring to the other women with whom Nick Cannon shares his children, Abby said that she loves all of them. She added that since she has a calm and composed nature, instead of getting jealous of other women, it instead turns her on a little. She later acknowledged that she does get a little jealous since Nick is the father of her twins as well.

Netizens were quite stunned by Abby De La Rosa's remarks. One Instagram user @ ravey_baby sarcastically wrote that the bar for Abby's standards is set in hell.

Netizens react to Abby's remarks about Nick's other baby mamas. (Image via Instagram/@dailycannonshow)

"Weird": Netizens react to Abby De La Rosa's remarks about Nick Cannon's other partners

Nick Cannon was married to All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker Mariah Carey for six years, and shares two children with her. In the last three years, since 2020, Nick has gained significant media attention for indulging with multiple partners and fathering several offspring. He shares three children with American model Brittany Bell.

Nick fathered a son and a daughter with Alyssa Scott. But his son died of brain cancer at five months old. In 2021, his twin sons with Abby De La Rosa were born. However, after the death of his son with Alyssa, Nick briefly pursued celibacy for a few months before fathering a son with model Bre Tiesi in June 2022.

In September last 2022, he fathered another daughter with model LaNisha Cole. Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon’s daughter was born in November of the same year.

Abby De La Rosa spoke candidly about her relationship with Nick in yesterday’s episode of The Daily Cannon. However, her remark about getting sort of a s**ual arousal while seeing Nick with other women ticked netizens off.

The Daily Cannon is Nick’s new Amp weekday morning show, which premiered on Monday, April 24. The show is scheduled to air every week from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 12 pm ET.

