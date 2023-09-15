“No answers or closure”: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard is “humiliated” and “heartbroken” over breakup with Carl Radke 

Recently, news surfaced that Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard had broken off their engagement. According to recent reports, the couple had initially planned a Mexican wedding which will unfortunately not take place anymore. Radke recently announced the cancellation of the wedding, but did not elaborate on what led to this decision.

In a recent Instagram post, Lindsay Hubbard shared her thoughts about the matter and gave some insight into the split. She wrote the following on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in an Instagram post:

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years.”

Hubbard added:

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place.”

The couple had met each other during the debut of the show, The Summer House, and had gotten engaged in August 2022. The wedding was planned to take place in November 2023, according to US Weekly.

The Summer House cast member Lindsay Hubbard speaks about her 'betrayed trust'

Although Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard didn't mention any specific reason for the breakup, she did mention how her "trust had been betrayed." She also added how her friends helped her to think this through and recover from the damage. She said:

“My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me. This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace.”

Furthermore, Lindsay Hubbard said:

“I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout. I am still grieving and trying to process all that has happened, but I felt it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through.”

Previously, Carl Radke had informed People Magazine about the cancellation of the wedding on September 11, 2023. In his statement, he apologized for the inconvenience to those who booked tickets to attend the wedding in Mexico. He also mentioned:

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding."

As of now, it is unclear why The Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have ended their relationship. None of them have revealed anything about the reason till date. During the shooting of season 7, cast members reached out to the couple several times remarking how fast they had taken things in their relationship. But at that time, both Radke and Hubbard had no problems with it.

You can watch the Summer House season 7 episodes on Bravo.