Summer House season 7 reunion part 2 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality series Summer House season 7 is all set to air its second part of the reunion on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members reflecting on the season and addressing impending issues. While some will be able to talk it out and move on, others will only end up worsening things, creating more differences among themselves than ever before.

On this week's episode of Summer House reunion, viewers are going to witness a fair share of drama as well as emotional moments as the friends and cast members voice some of their concerns. Strained friendships, personal relationships, and other dynamics will be discussed in detail. Host Andy Cohen will be mediating the reunion, asking questions from fans as well.

The hit Bravo series has been receiving a lot of criticism for the way that some of the cast members have been dealing with their friends. The cast of the latest installment includes Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Craig Conover, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Carl Radke.

This year's newcomers who accompanied the cast were Kory Keefer, Samantha Feher, Gabby Prescod, and Chris Leoni.

Summer House cast members and fans will witness emotional moments in the upcoming reunion episode

Season 7 of Summer House has been packed with a lot of dramatic moments. The friends spent their summer in the Hamptons and shared a lot of memories. However, chaos soon followed as the cast members navigated many issues along the way, creating a lot of conflicts and arguments. They will continue to hash it all out in the second part of the reunion episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion - Part 2, reads:

"Mya reveals new details about her breakup with Oliver; Danielle and Lindsay ponder the end of a 7-year friendship; an emotional standoff between Carl and Kyle has everyone in tears, including Andy."

A few preview clips of the upcoming Summer House reunion episode teased what fans can expect. Lindsay and Carl updated host Andy Cohen and castmates on their upcoming wedding. The couple revealed that they'd decided on a wedding venue and will tie the knot in November this year.

When asked whether they'd finalized an invite list, Linsay expressed that the pair would only want people who are supportive of their relationship. Carl, for his part, said that there were still some issues that needed to be sort out so they could finalize the invite list sooner than later.

The Summer House reunion host then shifted to the strained friendship between Carl and Kyle. The duo had several disagreements over their work at Loverboy. While the former expressed taking responsibility for not opening up to Kyle, his fellow castmate felt taken advantage of.

Kyle, however, also apologized to Lindsay for putting the blame on her for his diminishing friendship with Carl. His wife Amanda also understood Carl's feelings and said that it was right of him to vent his frustrations to Lindsay, adding that she would've done the same thing if she was in his place.

Lindsay also noted that she always advised Carl to talk to Kyle and sort out the mess with respect to their personal and professional issues. The Summer House star also accepted Kyle's apology and thanked him and Amanda for understanding her point of view.

Kyle was also questioned about airing Carl's addiction struggles publicly. In one of the episodes of the season, he revealed that his friend and work buddy came to work "coked up" and forgot his laptop. Kyle also talked about how none of the cast members knew what he had to deal with his castmate throughout the week.

This made Carl extremely emotional. He said:

"I don't really have a lot of words other than I showed up to work coked up and forgot my laptop. Out of my mouth, I wish I would have had the opportunity to say that not you (Kyle). But I am incredibly ashamed and embarrassed about my past. And I really hope I try to repay you guys with hard work."

The Summer House star continued:

"But for my addiction to be brought up so publicly. It really hurt when you said that. Because I forget sometimes about my past."

Kyle, for his part, apologized for bringing it up publicly. He expressed having a hard time initially grasping the extent of Carl's addictions, but felt really bad talking about it a year later when he knew how it was going to affect his castmate. The duo then shared an extremely emotional hug.

Season 7 of Summer House is left with airing two more parts of the reunion. The castmates will address all of the issues that transpired in the installment. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to the second part of the reunion this Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

