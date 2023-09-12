"We are so incredibly sorry": Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke apologize as they call off the wedding

The summer house stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard recently announced that they are breaking off their engagement, and the wedding they were planning has been scrapped. Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged in August 2022 and were planning a Mexican wedding.

Radke shared the following with People magazine on September 11:

"Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I. We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."

Further, he mentioned:

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired."

Carl Radke also expressed gratitude to friends and family for their support and apologized for any inconvenience caused. Moreover, he added that he does not take this matter “lightly” and would “help with any costs associated with changing plans." Thereafter, he explained the guests could still go to Mexico and travel, or they could cancel their reservation.

Timeline of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's relationship

The summer house stars first met each other during season 1, and back in 2019, it was revealed that they were dating. During that time, the couple had quite a few problems in their relationship and broke up. Following this, on October 31, 2021, the news surfaced that the couples were once again dating.

Lindsay Hubbard confirmed the news on January 12, 2022, during an interview with Page Six. In May 2022, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. On August 27, 2022, the couple got engaged in Southampton's Dune Beach.

In an interview with People at the time, Carl Radke said:

"I'm really happy with how it turned out. She means everything to me, and I wanted it to be something that was reflective of my love for her and how excited I am to take the next step."

Lindsay Hubbard added the following from her end:

"It's a whole lot of love. It's very clear, if you look at this finger, that this man loves me so much."

Some cast members of Summer House thought that the stars were taking things too fast and the engagement happened too soon. In response to this, Carl Radke said the following during season 7:

"There's no playbook. There's no rules about when you're supposed to get engaged. I'm just going for what feels right in my heart. This is the biggest decision I'll ever make in my life. I just know that I'm happy. I'm in love. I want to take this next step with my best friend. Is it quick? Maybe, but I see a future here, and I want to make that more official."

To date, Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have not revealed the reason for calling off wedding or ending their engagement.

In addition to this, fans can watch all episodes of Summer House season 7 on Bravo.