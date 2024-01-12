Summer House season 8: 5 bombshell moments from the trailer

Summer House is onto its season 8 after finishing season 7 in June 2023. The group of friends from New York City are again gearing up to spend their summers together at the villa in Hampton. While fans were assured of their summer favorite making a comeback because of its popularity, they had to wait for an announcement on the release date.

Season 8 of Summer House is officially coming out on 22 February 2024, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET, as per its official trailer that was posted on YouTube on Bravo's official channel.

The trailer seems to precisely emphasize the most dramatic moments from season 8 and also shows a couple of new faces alongside its original cast. It also serves as a reminder of the drama Summer House brings its viewers every summer.

5 bombs that the trailer for season 8 of Summer House dropped

1) Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's tanking relationship

The trailer of Summer House dropped a big bomb as it hinted towards Lindsay and Carl breaking off their engagement. The trailer opened with the couple in a heated argument as Carl accused Lindsay of being "gifted in playing a victim". He also said that Lindsay is the kind of person who needs to have power over her partner.

The argument cuts to Lindsay's engagement ring chucked into a jewelry tray. It also gives the viewers a glimpse of a pouch that says 'Bride' on it, which indicates that they might've been prepping for their marriage before Lindsay is heard saying,

"no more point to this conversation because you've made your decision clear."

Carl's stepdad is also seen saying,

"I've been a minister all my career and I've married tons of people, I wouldn't marry you and Lindsay."

This season is sure to put Lindsay and Carl's break-up on the central stage as their story is seen taking multiple turns in the small of the trailer.

2) Love is in the air for Ciara Miller and West Willson

Ciara Miller is rumored to be in a relationship with West Wilson who is a newcomer on Summer House. West is also seen in a conversation with fellow newcomer Jesse Solomon where he admits to "vibing" with Ciara. Jesse said that makes him really happy.

3) Altercation between Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula

Kyle and Amanda have been married happily for 2 years but their relationship seemed to be rocky in the trailer of Summer House season 8. At a round table meeting, Ciara is seen asking Amanda if she has an identity of her without Kyle and the scene cuts to Amanda and Kyle shouting at each other on the beach.

Amanda is seen telling Kyle, "You don't like when I have a stance on something." To which Kyle firmly replies, "Your stance is bullshit."

4) Gabby Prescod crying

This season has seen a lot of sobbing; Gabby Prescod was the next person to be seen crying, after Lindsay. Gabby was seen weeping in the trailer clip of season 8 Summer House, wiping her tears with a tissue, saying, "I don't want to cry because my makeup looks so fu***g good." She was comforted by Amanda who said, "I know it's so good."

5) Is Jesse Solomon only supposed to hit on 'singe girls?'

Jesse is seen asking "Am I only supposed to hit on single girls?", cut to him flirting with Paige DeSorbo whose boyfriend is Southern Charm star Craig Conover. Paige doesn't seem too reluctant to talk to Jesse either.

It's for the fans to see if this glimpse ever comes to fruition or was just a fleeting moment of banter before everything was sincere and respectful. Paige was also seen spilling tea on Lindsay and Carl's breakup in an interview with E News.

The two newcomers—Jesse Solomon and West Wilson—are to be the new sensations of Summer House season 8. Jesse Solomon is described as "Single and always ready to mingle.", on BravoTv's bio of him.

West Wilson was introduced to Summer House by Lindsay herself after she bumped into him one night out. His bio on BravoTV says, "After being laid off during a mass staff change, he is on the hunt for the next opportunity. When it comes to dating, West’s biggest hurdle is being able to commit." These words suggest that these two are enough to stir drama in the whole Summer House.