Summer House season 8: Meet the cast

Summer House season 8 is right around the corner and is slated to premiere on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The latest installment of Summer House is expected to feature eight returning cast members along with a couple of fresh additions to the cast ensemble.

The seventh season of Summer House saw Lindsay and Carl Radke going back on their engagement just before their wedding in November 2023. The duo also tried to remedy their relationship with Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke.

The upcoming season is expected to continue with a dramatic narrative featuring the above-mentioned stars.

Apart from Lindsay, Kyle, Amanda, Carl, and the returning stars, two new cast members will be joining the Bravo show in the upcoming season.

Here's everything we know about all the cast members of Summer House season 8.

Summer House season 8 cast list includes Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and others

1) Carl Radke

Carl has been a part of the Summer House cast since season 1, along with a few other cast members. But for the soon-to-be 39-year-old, this season will be the most transformative of his life.

Since leaving Loverboy, Carl has reportedly begun looking for a new passion for his work, venturing into new endeavors, according to his Summer House bio on BravoTV.

2) Lindsay Hubbard

For Lindsay, the eighth season will center on her preparations for her marriage to Carl, which was scheduled for November 2023. Even though Lindsay designed her ideal wedding, she and Carl were having problems that they attempted to resolve in couples counseling.

3) Kyle Cooke

Kyle is back for the upcoming season, and once again, his relationship with Amanda is suffering. Loverboy, which is Kyle and Amanda's business, has flourished over the past few years, and Kyle wants to keep growing it. Amanda, though, is more concerned about their family's future.

This season, Kyle and his wife Amanda will probably learn how to balance their personal and professional lives.

4) Amanda Batula

After experiencing a pregnancy scare during the filming of Winter House season 3, Amanda appears to be debating whether or not she and Kyle are ready to have a kid.

The 32-year-old is prepared to move to the suburbs and leave New York City behind, but her husband Kyle doesn't seem prepared to follow through on their beverage company.

5) Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo became a mainstay in Summer House after the third season. Paige, who is infamous for never leaving her bed, is now preparing herself to move out and begin her search for a new apartment in New York City.

6) Danielle Olivera

Danielle Olivera is prepared for her first single summer in a while following the termination of her two-year romance with Robert Sieber. Danielle is ready for a new romance, either within or outside the summer home, after her failed relationship with Alex Prospen during the third season of Winter House.

7) Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller is off to a great start in season eight of Summer House. She's aiming to be more receptive to romance in addition to entering the summer house with a more optimistic outlook.

8) Gabby Prescod

Having joined the show in its seventh season, Gabby Prescod is eager to spend another summer with her newfound pals. Gabby feels more alone than ever as her parents permanently relocated to Texas to start over again.

Fortunately, this summer, her friends will be there to help her overcome her feelings of abandonment.

9) West Wilson

One of the new faces joining the Bravo show's season 8 is West. After losing his job as a sports journalist, he is now looking to have some fun this summer. Lindsay invited him to stay for the summer when they first met in the city since she could tell he was a wonderful addition to the house.

10) Jesse Solomon

Jesse Soloman is another newcomer who is joining West Wilson in the house. Jesse is a veteran of the Hamptons summer and he works in investor relations. Jesse, who is 6'5", probably won't have any problems with the women and doesn't care if they're dating or not.

Summer House season 8 premieres on Thursday, February 22, 2024, a 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE