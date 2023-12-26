How long have Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover dated? Full relationship timeline explored

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover first met in the Hamptons while filming the hit reality television show Summer House. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's relationship later matured while filming its sequel show, Winter House.

As their lives revolved around each other, they decided to take things forward and made their relationship official in October 2021. The two have been together for more than three years now. In an exclusive interview given to US Weekly in October 2021, Paige DeSorbo said:

"I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single. I had a boyfriend, and I absolutely respected that I was in a relationship. We actually love long-distance, I feel like we’re more present with each other when we are together."

Paige DeSorbo said that when she first met Craig, she was still together with her ex, Perry Rahbar. Craig, himself too, was dating his then-girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer.

Paige and Craig dated throughout the period following the release of the debut season of Winter House and took their time to discern their feelings for each other. They are still happily together, and their love for each other often finds its way to their social media.

A look into Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's relationship timeline

Summer 2019

Paige and Craig first crossed paths during Summer House season 4 when Southern Charm stars, including Craig and Austin Kroll, made a guest appearance on one of the show's episodes to attend Kyle Cooke's birthday party.

February 2021

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover got some more time to spend together two years later when they were cast in the debut season of Winter House. The shooting took place in Vermont. They were joined by other Summer House cast mates, such as Lindsay Hubbard and Luke Gulbranson.

During the 17 days of filming, Paige was often seen flirting with Andrea Denver while Craig was still brooding over his last break-up.

April 2021

After filming, Paige decided to visit Craig at his Charleston, South Carolina residence. Although she made the trip with her friends and didn't visit alone, fans quickly assumed that romantic sparks were flying between them. According to People, she first denied the rumors but then mentioned that Craig had kissed him on the trip:

"On that trip, I realized that Craig was single – and we were nothing but friends on that trip – and then the last night, he kind of kissed me."

September 2021

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover confirmed their relationship during Batula and Cooke's wedding ceremony.

November 2021

The pair revealed to E!'s Daily Pop that they celebrated Thanksgiving with Paige's family in New York and Craig's family in Delaware.

December 2021

The duo made their relationship public on Instagram following the Southern Charm season 8 wrap-up party in Charleston.

January 2022

According to US Weekly, the couple attended their first Broadway show together, followed by a night out in the Big Apple.

April 2022

Craig revealed to BravoTV.com that Paige will be joining him at his residence in Charleston to advise him on a few home renovations. He added that the visit would be temporary.

"I'm having a ton of stuff done to my house, and she's definitely got an input on all those new changes, which really excites me," he said.

December 2022

Paige and Craig went strong following their appearance on the second season of Winter House.

February 2023

Quashing all rumors about hitting troubled times towards the end of 2022, Paige appeared happy and smiling during a weekend getaway with Craig.

December 2023

Paige mentioned to Elite Daily that she and Craig were considering getting married at BravoCon weekend in Las Vegas.