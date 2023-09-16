"We had all dealt with this": Southern Charm's Craig Conover shares his response to Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's breakup

Craig Conover, who is currently dating Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, expressed his disappointment over Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's breakup. Craig stated in an interview with Page Six that he did not anticipate the ex-couple staying together to the end, but that he was expecting them to get married. On Wednesday, September 13, Craig shared the following information:

“I was very surprised. I at least thought they would get married and then whatever happened, happened, but also whenever everyone gets to see the season, it’ll make a lot more sense. For two months, we had all dealt with this. It’s not like they had a great summer and all of the sudden this happens.”

Additionally, he mentioned being on talking terms with the ex-couple even before their breakup. According to him, the news received by Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke did not include a “context” or explanation for their breakup, and it might be difficult for fans of the show to hear this news all at once. In his words:

“I just think, obviously, the end result without any context at all was going to be tough for people to wrap their heads around. I think it’ll make more sense with more context, that’s all. I was coming back from the US Open, and I got the text message and I was like, ‘Oh my God!”

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged in August 2022, and according to US Weekly, the wedding was scheduled in Mexico for November 2023.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's breakup

Earlier this week, on September 11, 2023, Carl Radke shared the shocking news that he and Lindsay Hubbard were ending their relationship as well as calling off the wedding.

According to People, Radke shared the news and apologized to those who booked tickets to witness the wedding. In his statement, Radke did not mention any details as to why it happened.

Following this, Lindsay Hubbard shared an Instagram post on Thursday, September 14, 2023, where she explained how her "trust has been betrayed."

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years. The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life,” she said.

In addition, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard mentioned the following:

“My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

As well as this, she also mentioned in her post that it wasn't her own "decision" and that she tried her best to save the relationship.

As a result of the breakup, she has been struggling and working on herself to find "her own closure and peace." Lindsay Hubbard is also grateful to her friends, who have been by her side during this difficult time. She concluded her message by saying:

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through.”

In addition to this, you can catch Summer House season 7 on Bravo.