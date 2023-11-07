“I firmly don’t believe she was blindsided": Carl Radke finally addresses his split with Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard

Bravo’s Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. The ex-couple’s breakup is said to be the most significant focus of the upcoming season 8 and led to a range of allegations from Hubbard.

She claimed that Carl had blindsided her with the breakup and had not told her anything about his intentions after the engagement. Now, speaking on the recently held BravoCon 2023, Radke came out in defense of himself and said that people will eventually see what kind of summer they ended up having and why Linsday was wrong in claiming she was blindsided.

Summer House’s Carl Radke finally speaks out on public breakup with Lindsay Hubbard

Carl had initially not planned to attend BravoCon 2023 but claimed he needed to move on from the recent controversy. Radke said that he loved Summer House and wanted to do his part in promoting the series during the event.

His ex-partner, Lindsay, had claimed that Radke had broken up with her during a network meeting just days weeks before their planned wedding on November 17. While Lindsay wanted the conversation to occur during the normal course of season 8, Radke had revealed his intentions after the filming had already concluded. Speaking about him allegedly blindsiding his ex-partner, Radke said that he had already had the conversation with Lindsay, contrary to her claims:

"I firmly don't believe she was blindsided because we've had these conversations. We had a really rough summer, and I think people will see that. But it just shows the gravity of the situation when I really deep down felt like I needed to have a conversation with her about where we were at in our relationship and moving forward with the wedding."

Radke compared the experience to the passing of his brother, claiming that the allegations and the overall controversy had a more significant impact on him. He logically claimed that he had no control over what was filmed and what wasn’t as part of Summer House and would only respond to what was requested.

Talking about his struggles with addiction to alcohol and c**aine, Radke expressed that he was proud of himself for abstaining from his past vices in a bid to recoup from the controversy:

"This has been harder than my brother passing away, I'm not even kidding. It's been very, very painful and emotional. I have not picked up a drink. I've not picked up any cocaine and those are the things that I have a major problem with. I'm really proud that I've been able to stay strong."

While Radke has finally come out with his response to Hubbard’s allegations, further details can be expected on the saga. Summer House Season 8 is set for a release in early 2024, which is expected to shed light on what went down between the show’s most famous ex-couple. Until then, fans might have to contend with what Radke revealed during his appearance on BravoCon 2023.