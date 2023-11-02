"I was completely blindsided": Summer House cast member Lindsay Hubbard discusses her breakup with Carl Radke 

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, who met in 2016 and started dating in 2019, announced their engagement on August 27, 2022. While many fans waited in anticipation of their wedding on November 17, 2023, Carl and Lindsay announced their separation on September 11, 2023.

It wasn't disclosed what exactly led to the breakup during that time, but Lindsay revealed a few details about it to US Weekly recently.

"I was completely blindsided. He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on,” she said.

Lindsay also shared the following about her breakup with Carl and what's new in her life:

“The first month, I allowed myself to feel all of the feels: go through the sadness, the pain, the whiplash. I process [things] by talking about my emotions, and my friends allowed me that space. I was able to regain my strength and [the] confidence of like, OK, I can do this," she said.

"The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again,” she added.

In a statement to People magazine back in September, Carl discussed how the couple called off their wedding and how they have decided to go their separate ways. In response, Lindsay Hubbard posted the breakup on her Instagram account on September 14, 2023.

As Lindsay Hubbard explains, Carl Radke decided to break up over "normal arguments"

In the interview, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard also explained that nothing had happened between the ex-couples that merited a breakup. In addition, she added:

"Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused.”

She also discussed how planning a wedding is a "high-stress" process and believes Carl Radke should not have broken up with her because of some "arguments." Further, Lindsay Hubbard expressed how “humiliating” it was for her to experience something like this. According to her:

"It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Furthermore, she talked about how her female friends supported her during this breakup. Lindsay Hubbard also spoke about Danielle Olivera, how she and Danielle are working on their friendship, and how Danielle has been a big support to her during this journey of moving on from Carl.

In response to a question about Kyle Cooke, especially since he was never a huge fan of Lindsay and Carl's relationship, Lindsay stated:

"Kyle has always had it out for me. He thinks that I’m some master manipulator who controls the universe and he’s good friends with Carl. I think part of him wants to give Carl an ally, and part of him just always thinks I’m the one who’s in the wrong. I’m used to it at this point."

Additionally, all Summer House season 7 episodes are available on Bravo.