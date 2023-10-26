"They've been in constant couple's therapy": Winter House star Kyle Cooke’s take on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's breakup

Cooke's appearance on Winter House season 3 is quite the buzz, as the show just released its premiere episode on October 24, 2023. Cooke, Amanda Batula, Tom Schwartz, Danielle Olivera, Jordan Emanuel, Brian Benni, Kory Keefer, Malia White, Katie Flood, Alex Propson, and Casey Craig are among the cast members of this season of Winter House.

As well as this, Cooke has also been making waves online after he recently commented on the breakup of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. In an interview with E! News recently, Cooke discussed Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's breakup and what caused it, as he explained:

"It's no secret that they've been in constant couple's therapy ever since they basically started dating. From my from my perspective, there were times where I was like, 'Man, it's almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy.”

In addition, he mentioned the following:

“It's almost like they couldn't even communicate anymore without a third party, and Carl was like, 'That is not how I'm gonna spend the next 50 years of my life.”

The news came on September 11, 2023, that Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, who first met in 2016 and got engaged on August 27, 2022, were ending their relationship. Although Carl made the announcement, the reason for their split has not been revealed yet by both stars.

A look at Kyle Cooke's appearance in Winter House season 3

Season 3 of Winter House premiered on October 24, 2023, and the drama is far from over. For two weeks, viewers will get to see stars from Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, and Family Karma live in the same home. As per the description of the ongoing season 3, the following information is mentioned:

“For the first time, the ultimate Bravo crossover heads west to Steamboat Springs, CO where an eclectic group of Bravolebrities will stay under one roof for an unforgettable two-week vacation.”

In addition to this, fans will be able to see more reality TV stars apart from the original cast of Winter House season 3. There will also be appearances from Jason Cameron, Sam Feher, Rhylee Gerber, Aesha Scott, and Sandy Yawn in order to stir up the drama. As for Kyle, the description additionally mentions the following:

“Despite being the only married man in the house, Kyle still loves to party with his single friends and hopes to watch sparks fly between them. He’s looking forward to getting some time to bond with his wife, Amanda, but after a sudden illness delays her arrival out west, an even more unexpected situation comes their way.“

Aside from welcoming the cast members of the show, Winter House, Kyle also showed interest in other cast members' potential romances in the first episode of the show. In his recent interview with E! News, Kyle shared the following thoughts on Tom Schwartz and Katie Flood:

"I think that they actually had a lot of chemistry. What's cool about Katie, she put it out there. She's like, 'I'm like a nomad, I'm a yachtie, I'm here to have fun.' Most chicks that say it's no strings attached are just saying that. But Katie Flood, she was like, 'No strings attached, Tom, let's have some fun.' It was a best case scenario."

Additionally, fans can watch the show's first episode in season 3 on Bravo, while the next episode of Winter House season 3 is due to be released on October 31, 2023.