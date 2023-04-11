5 Below Deck stars who have switched careers

The Below Deck series premiered on Bravo in July 2013, documenting the lives of many employees who work on luxury yachts. Each season highlighted the cast’s personal relationships and followed the crew as they worked together to serve charter guests.

The show recently finished airing its tenth season and has even launched multiple spinoff shows like Below Deck Mediterranean (seven seasons), Below Deck Adventure (one season), Below Deck Down Under (one season), and Below Deck Sailing Yacht (four seasons).

Many crew members continue to work on different yachts, although some have shifted careers. While several cast members were also promoted within the series, a few quit the show due to different reasons. The members who switched careers post Below Deck are:

Adrian Martin - Chef - season 6 Courtney Skippon - Stew - season 7 Emily Warburton-Adams - Stew - season 4 Kelley Johnson - Deckhand and Bosun - season 2 and 4 Rhylee Gerber - Deckhand - season 7

About Below Deck stars who shifted careers

Adrian Martin

Adrian quit the show in 2019 after serving charter guests for just one season as a chef. He left the yachting world and currently hosts private dinners all across the US.

Martin welcomed a daughter in 2022 with his partner Grace and often travels with them. Adrian offers cameo shoutouts to fans and has more than 57K followers on Instagram, where he often posts recipes of delicious food items.

Courtney Skippon

Stew Courtney Skippon was romantically involved with deckhand Brian de Saint Pern on the yacht during her stint on the show, but their romance ended in the season 7 finale. She revealed in an interview that yachting was not her passion and that she had applied for the show when she was drunk.

The former cast member lived in Canada for some time during the pandemic and currently documents her travels all across the world on social media, constantly sharing pictures of food and beautiful locations. She has over 100K followers on Instagram. Courtney also has her own blog page and often travels to seaside locations.

Emily Warburton-Adams

Stew Emily and chef Ben Robinson’s romance in season 4 of the show did not last long off-camera, and the duo soon split up. Adams currently runs a nutritional catering company called POWFood with her mother and is dating Charles Wrigley.

Emily’s business is a part of the B corporation UK, which includes organizations meeting “high standards of social and environmental performance.” She is also associated with Crunchi makeup and promotes it on social media, along with various designer clothes.

Kelley Johnson

Kelley Johnson @KelleyWJohnson

Creating with awesome people

Sent home with ALL the poison oak

Kelley joined the show after serving in the Marine Corps, and after working for two years, Johnson left the show and now works as a captain. The former season 2 and season 4 cast member also works as an emotional support advocate for people struggling with mental health issues and runs his own YouTube channel called The Military Guy, providing tips on how to return to civilian life after working as a veteran and has shared other self-help videos.

Rhylee Gerber

Gerber worked on a dolphin and turtle boat in Hawaii after leaving the show. She reappeared in season 7 and is currently traveling all across the US in a van. She also fishes for commercial boats and often posts pictures of many farm animals on her Instagram page, where she has 136K followers.

Bravo has not confirmed if Below Deck will return for another season. The show is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment Endemol, and its spin-off show Sailing Yacht is currently running its fourth season, airing on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the entire series on the Peacock streaming application.

