"I’m stronger than I ever thought": Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard talks about the lesson she learned after her breakup with Carl Radke

Carl Radke of Summer House made headlines back on September 11, 2023, when he announced his separation from Lindsay Hubbard, adding that their months-long wedding plans stand canceled. At the time, neither star came forward with the details of the breakup.

The separation made headlines, given that Hubbard celebrated her bridal shower on August 13, 2023.

She discussed the breakup between her and Carl in an interview with US Weekly recently. Speaking about what she learnt from the split, Hubbard elaborated:

"I’m stronger than I ever thought, because if I can get through this, then everything else is peanuts to me. I’ve gotten a lot of [messages] from girls saying that it’s an inspiration to see how I’ve put one foot in front of the other to get back out there, starting with the bachelorette trip, which was just three weeks [after the split]. I feel like I’m getting the momentum to find happiness and joy."

In addition, she shared that she hasn't "given up on love" and that she still believes there is someone who will love her in the way she deserves:

"Yes. I will never give up on love. I have a very big heart; I’m not going to shut myself off from somebody else who would appreciate it.”

In August 2022, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged on Summer House, despite the fact that many cast members of the show pointed out that the couple was taking things quickly in their relationship.

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard is open to dating, says she is looking for "somebody ambitious, emotionally intelligent"

When Lindsay Hubbard was asked to discuss the breakup during her interview conversation with US Weekly, she mentioned the following:

"It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Additionally, Lindsay shared that when Carl Radke decided to end their relationship, she made sure that he would be "responsible for sending the email" to the family and friends invited to the wedding.

She added that following the breakup, she no longer owns the engagement ring that Carl gave her, as she gave it to a “jeweler to sell it.”

Lindsay Hubbard also talked about the support she received from her female friends during the difficult time:

"I have the most amazing group of girlfriends who rallied around me. We talked, we cried. And women are detectives, right? So we sat for the first week just, like, psychologically dissecting every bit and piece of this entire breakup.”

In addition, the Summer House cast member said she is now looking for someone who is vulnerable and intelligent at the same time, and is open to dating:

"Somebody ambitious, emotionally intelligent, who makes me laugh, can be intimate with me and lets me be me. I have a lot of friends looking to set me up [and] there’s definitely been some people sliding into my DMs. I’m excited for this new chapter. I think it’s gonna be really good.”

Fans can catch up on all the episodes of Summer House season 7 on Bravo. The release date for Summer House season 8 has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to arrive in 2024.