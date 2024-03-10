The Valley's filming reunites Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright amid separation

Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are filming Bravo TV’s spin-off show The Valley, following the announcement of their separation. On Friday, March 8, Brittany confirmed on the podcast When Reality Hits that the ex-couple “picked up” cameras again to give fans an insight into their lives.

She advised viewers to remember the spin-off’s filming timeline while watching the brand-new show, emphasizing that many things have changed in their lives since they completed the shooting schedule. Brittany said:

“We did pick up cameras. We filmed The Valley in July, August and September, so we wrapped in September. We picked back up to let everyone know what’s going on with our lives now for a couple of days.”

Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announce separation

Brittany Cartwright initially alluded to her marriage with Jax Taylor going through a rough patch on February 22 via When Reality Hits podcast, which sparked separation rumours on social media. Just a week later, the statement was followed by confirmation of the couple taking a break from each other in the podcast episode released on Thursday, February 29. The Vanderpump Rules alum said:

"Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Though Brittany noted it was hard for her to speak about her marital issues, she expressed wanting to be honest about questions and rumours surrounding where her relationship stands with Jax. The Vanderpump Rules alum added:

“We’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this."

The Vanderpump Rules star reassured fans she’s “taking one day a time” while navigating through the rough patch. What's notworthy is that Brittany only announced the couple’s taking some time apart from each other, there haven’t been talks of a legal separation brought to the fore as of yet.

In addition, Brittany asked fans to “pray” for the couple implying that there’s scope for reconciliation in the future. The Vanderpump Rules alum continued:

“I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good.”

When did Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor start dating?

In 2015, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright first met and began dating, garnering significant public interest. Trouble arose in their paradise when they briefly split, but the pair worked through their problems and reconciled again. Their engagement was announced in June 2018. The couple got hitched a year later on June 29, 2019 at the Kentucky Castle.

Jax and Brittany welcomed their only son Cruz Michael Cauchi into their lives in April 2021. The separation news comes four years after their marriage. Notably, Brittany has also dropped her husband’s last name on social media.

Bravo TV’s spin-off The Valley has reunited them in front of cameras alongside other cast members, including Jesse Lally, Kristen Doute, Danny Booko, Luke Broderick, and Jason Caperna, among others.

According to the official synopsis, The Valley will follow the life of a group of friends living in Los Angeles:

“The five couples featured in this season will trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley, all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”

The Valley will premiere this spring on March 19 exclusively on Bravo TV.