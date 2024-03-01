"Interesting timing": Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s split termed a 'publicity stunt'

Brittany Cartwright and Taylor Jax, who were previously a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast, announced their separation. The two met while filming the popular Bravo TV show and have separated after four years of marriage.

Britanny broke the news on Thursday, February 29, 2024, during an episode of the couple's podcast, When Reality Hits. She said:

"I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Fans flocked to social media after the separation announcement. They pointed out that the Vanderpump Rules spin-off titled The Valley will feature the reality TV star couple and is set to premiere soon on March 19, 2024. Skeptical fans joined the dots and termed the announcement 'fake drama.'

Fans react to Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's split

In a recent episode of the podcast When Reality Hits, Brittany Cartwright announced her separation from husband Jax Taylor. Fans took to social media to react to the news and many users found it absurd that the couple's appearance on the new show The Valley and their separation news surfaced online around the same time. They wondered whether the timing seemed off and called their split a 'publicity stunt' for the upcoming show.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's relationship history

Reality TV stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor first met in 2015 and although they publicly broke up in 2017 after the male reality star cheated on Cartwright, they settled their differences off-camera.

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules season 6, Jax broke up with Cartwright and noted that he needed to make some changes. He said:

"You deserve to be happy, you deserve to get married, you deserve to have kids, you deserve to have someone treat you like the princess that you are, and I just am not that person."

By the time the episode aired, the two had already made up and were weathering "the storm," according to Jax. In 2018, the two announced their engagement and were married on June 29, 2019.

The same year, the pair spoke to People Magazine about their relationship. Jax Taylor noted at the time that he was "anti-marriage" before he met Brittany Cartwright but then "everything changed."

A little over a year later, on September 21, 2020, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced that they were expecting their first child together. That same year, they took a step back from reality television and announced their exit from the hit Bravo show.

On April 12, 2021, they welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi, their firstborn son into their lives. Two years later, they launched their podcast where they discussed their marriage and lives. In the premiere episode, the reality TV couple shared that they had both good and bad days but were willing to do whatever it took to make it work.

The Valley, Bravo's upcoming reality show is set to air on March 19, 2024 and will feature former Vanderpump Rules cast members Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Jax Taylor.