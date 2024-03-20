Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a new episode titled Peaks and Valleys this week. Fans witnessed Katie, Lala, Ariana, and Scheana trying to clear the air between themselves while a former cast member returned.

Episode 8 featured Jax Taylor, who is set to star in the Bravo show's spin-off, The Valley, later this month. During his return to Vanderpump Rules, he and Tom Sandoval got into an argument, which turned into a screaming match. Sandoval's disagreement with Jax was not the only one he had, as he also argued with James Kennedy during a group outing.

The infamous cast member showed his vulnerable side while talking about Rachel Leviss and opened up about journaling to feel closer to her. He broke down in tears while talking to Tom Schwartz about the same.

As for the female cast members, Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix had a much-needed conversation, while Lala Kent and Katie Maloney addressed their conflict from last week's episode.

Jax Taylor made an appearance in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 8

Former cast member Jax Taylor returned to Vanderpump Rules in episode 8 of the brand-new season. He went out for drinks with the men and shared with the cast that he was having fun being a father. Taylor also added that he was opening his own sports bar.

Brock pointed out that if he needed help, he should ask Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, but the Bravo alum stated that they'd be the last people he'd go to for business advice.

"Jax is, I feel like, he always sort off, faults himself into a competition with me, which I've never understood and it's just unfortunate because we were best friends. But I think as time went on that nothing brings Jax more joy than celebrating other people's failures and misery," Tom Sandoval said in a confessional.

Jax asked Sandoval how he was and said that he saw a picture of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member online and thought he looked "50 years old." He further added that he looked better at the time of the conversation.

Taylor also said that he heard what transpired in the previous season. Tom chimed in and said that Jax couldn't "shut up about it," referring to the Bravo star discussing #Scandoval on his podcast.

Jax defended himself by noting that he couldn't not talk about it since the entire world was discussing the cheating scandal. He stated that what Tom did was wrong, addressing his infidelity controversy from when he was on the show, and admitted to being wrong himself.

Highlighting Tom Sandoval's way of managing the situation, the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member said,

"Sometimes it's okay to tuck your tail between your legs and say 'okay, I f*cked up"

Sandoval stated that he did admit to being wrong, and Jax told him that accepting his mistakes could be a humbling experience. The former shot back and said that it must be humbling for Jax to only have something interesting to say when he was allegedly spewing vitriol about the season 11 star.

"Jax, I don't need to humble myself to you, dude. You don't deserve it homie. I don't need to give you f*cking answers, you've been relentlessly talking sh*t about me," Tom said.

Jax pointed out that the entire world was talking negatively about him. Tom added that when the world was talking "sh*t" about Jax, he didn't "dog pile" on him.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a new episode on Bravo.