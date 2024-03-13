"Scheana is giving snake vibes": Vanderpump Rules fans accuse her of being jealous of Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules season 11 returned to Bravo with a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 12. Titled Written in the Stars, episode 7 focused on the female cast members attempting to mend their friendship. The spotlight was on Scheana Shay, who candidly voiced her insecurities with Ariana Madix during a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump.

The Vanderpump Rules actor told Lisa how Ariana has shut down any conversation with her about Scandoval. She added that the latter's reaction made her feel invalid. Contributing more to the complicated situation was Ariana signing up as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

After listening to Scheana's conversation, a barrage of Vanderpump Rules fans have deemed her "jealous" of Ariana's success. User @Whobugs wrote on X:

"Yikes.....Scheana jealous much??? I love how she makes up with Sandoval now and on a mission to make Ariana look bad. Oh, Scheana is giving snake vibes."

Many viewers believe Scheana isn't a true friend to Ariana and has been doing all sorts of gimmicks to make Scandoval about herself.

Scheana Shay's comment about Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules

During her conversation with Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana said she feels a certain way about Ariana joining Dancing with the Stars. The mother of one noted it was her dream to be on the series, but watching Ariana get the place left her with the same feeling as getting punched in the gut. She said:

"This year, I started taking dance class. I was preparing in case I did get it. It was kind of a punch to the gut."

Scheana clarified she was happy for Ariana, but noted she felt "sad" for herself over not getting the opportunity. But what left fans raging was the comment:

"Good for her (Ariana), she has come such a long way from being my backup dancer."

Lisa Vanderpump encouraged Scheana to be honest about her feelings with Ariana, saying the latter would understand it if their friendship is true. At one point in the episode, Lala Kent was also seen defending Scheana's feelings while chatting with Ariana.

Later, when Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent spoke about losing their friendship in the aftermath of Scandoval, the discussion shifted to processing the grievances, and Scheana made yet another controversial comment:

"Ariana has already grieved the loss of this, making millions of dollars and living her best f*cking life. I'm not there."

Ariana Madix was also questioned about Scheana feeling sad for not getting a chance on Dancing with the Stars. The Vanderpump Rules star explained she understands Scheana's feelings, but highlighted how getting an opportunity on the dance reality show has opened doors for others on Vanderpump Rules. She stated:

"On one hand, I can totally understand being happy for a friend while also feeling 'Oh you really want this thing for yourself.' But on the other hand, my thought process is that if one person from our show gets on it wouldn't that help someone else from our show get on it? So, you know 'what's good for the goose is good for the gander' that's kinda where I'm at about it."

Vanderpump Rules fans are disappointed with Scheana playing victim in Scandoval.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return with episode 8, titled Peaks and Valleys, on March 19, exclusively on Bravo.