Who was Dave Gray? BBC Radio Orkney star dies at 63

BBC Radio personality Dave Gray passed away at the age of 63 on Wednesday, February 21, following a brief illness. Gray worked on BBC Radio Orkney for over three decades.

His demise was announced by a BBC Radio broadcaster, who expressed condolences and mentioned that tributes for Gray would be shared during Friday morning's Around Orkney segment at 7:30 am.

The broadcaster said:

"Everyone at BBC Radio Orkney is grieving the sudden loss of our friend and colleague Dave Gray, who died on Wednesday following a short illness. For three decades, Dave was the heart and soul of the BBC in Orkney, and we will miss him terribly."

He continued:

"Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this most difficult of times. We will be sharing our tribute to Dave on Friday morning's Around Orkney at 7.30 am."

Dave Gray presented several programs, including Around Orkney. He began his career as a radio jockey 30 years ago as the host of Metallic Gray. Over time, he transitioned into roles as a radio journalist and producer, showcasing his passion for broadcasting.

Gray appeared regularly on national BBC radio programs and became a popular voice through Around Orkney. He retired in 2021 but had just returned to broadcasting in January of this year.

Dave Gray was the voice of BBC Radio Orkney for over three decades

Dave Gray began his career as a radio jockey 30 years ago, when he, a car mechanic at a garage near the BBC studio in Kirkwall, took on the mantle of hosting the Metallic Gray program, filling the void for heavy metal music on BBC Radio.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gradually, Gray switched to broadcasting and began working as a radio journalist and producer. He became a well-known voice while presenting BBC Orkney and also made regular appearances on national BBC Radio.

From 2008 to 2021, Gray served as the broadcaster of BBC Radio Orkney until his retirement. However, he returned to broadcasting in January 2024. During his retirement, he did not lose touch with his audience and was a common voice on the radio.

Upon his passing, BBC Scotland News managing editor Peter MacRae paid tribute to Dave Gray and said that he was "passionate about Orkney" and "local journalism."

"The Orkney audience took Dave to their hearts because he was the same person on air as off. He was passionate about Orkney and local journalism and a strong advocate for maintaining the BBC's commitment to Scotland's rural communities."

Dave's colleagues at Orkney paid their tributes to him. As per the editorial at The Orcadian, Dave's "distinctive and unique broadcasting style, combining wit, color, and articulation," helped him win hearts.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE