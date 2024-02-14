Steve Wright Sunday Love Songs: BBC Radio presenter signed off with "I'll be back" in last show before death

Steve Wright, the legendary disc jockey on BBC Radio, passed away on Monday, February 12. Wright’s family announced the news of the broadcaster’s tragic death on Tuesday. The 69-year-old had pre-recorded his last show before death for Sunday, creating a Valentine’s Day Special playlist in his mid-morning show – Sunday Love Songs – on Radio 2.

Steve Wright had a long-standing career in the radio industry, having joined BBC’s Radio 1 back in 1980. Having worked as a jockey on Radio 1 for 12 years, Wright was then moved to Radio 2, where he was a presenter for the next 23 years, right until his unfortunate demise.

Signing off on the Sunday Love Songs for the last time on February 11, Steve Wright took the leave of his listeners saying:

“I’ll be back for more love songs next Sunday.”

Wright’s sudden death has left his fans in a state of shock, with countless friends and listeners paying tribute to the legend on social media.

Steve Wright’s last playlist on Sunday Love Songs leaves behind a mark on listeners

Steve Wright began his final performance on Sunday in his customary upbeat manner, belting out the songs—not realising at the time that it would be his last.

Further, Wright shared how the day’s show was a dedicated Valentine’s Day Special, saying that the 2-hour show would be made up of “the greatest love songs of all the time.” The presenter also gave special shout-outs to lovers all across the country amidst the show.

Here’s Steve Wright’s last-ever Sunday Love Songs playlist:

Friends by Amii Stewart I Only Want To Be With You by Dusty Springfield All The Love That I Ever Needed by James Blunt Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles A Thousand Years by Christina Perri You Make Me Wanna… by Usher Islands In The Stream by Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton Giving It All Away by Roger Daltrey Your Love Is King by Sade Perfect by Ed Sheeran Take Me To The Mardi Gras by Johnnie Taylor Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now by McFadden & Whitehead He’s So Shy by The Pointer Sisters True Colors by Cyndi Lauper Three Little Birds by Bob Marley & The Waliers Secret Lovers by Atlantic Starr Love Is The Answer by England Dan & John Ford Coley Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers Make Someone Happy by Jimmy Durante Stardust by Nat King Cole Today Was A Fairytale (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift My One Temptation by Mica Paris Lil Boo Thang by Paul Russell Raining In My Heart by P.P. Arnold & BBC Orchestra Delicate by Terence Trent D’Arby & Des’ree

Fans call Steve Wright “a breath of fresh air” on X

As the news of Steve Wright’s death went viral on social media, a large crowd of netizens paid their tributes to the legend, sharing how they had grown up listening to his songs, and were “devastated” at learning about his death. Some fans called him “a broadcasting genius,” while others claimed that Sunday Love Songs would “never be the same again.”

Here are some X reactions about the same:

Following Wright’s death, whether BBC Radio 2 replaces him with a new presenter on Sunday Love Songs or axes the show altogether remains to be seen.

