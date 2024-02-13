What was Steve Wright's net worth? BBC Radio presenter's career earnings explored after his death at 69 

Broadcaster Steve Wright died on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the age of 69. Wright was known for presenting programs for BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2 for over 40 years. Wright was last seen on air on Sunday, February 11, while hosting a pre-recorded Valentine's Day edition of his Love Songs program.

In an official statement on Tuesday, Wright's family announced the broadcaster's death. The statement reads:

"It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

Wright started working for BBC in the 1970s. Other than hosting the afternoon show Radio 1 and Radio 2, he also led other programs such as Top of the Pops.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Steve Wright had a net worth of $6 million.

Steve Wright hosted the afternoon segment of BBC Radio 2 until 2022

Steve Wright (Image via X/@80s_Kidz)

As per a government disclosure dated 2018, Wright earned a salary of £550,000 per year, which equates to $726000 per annum. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his total net worth stood at $6 million when he died.

Wright was a radio personality best known for conceptualizing the zoo format. In his four-decade-long career, he has presented several shows, including Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2.

Between 1981 and 1993, Wright hosted his afternoon show and later took over the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. He joined BBC Radio 2 in 1996 and hosted the afternoon show until 2022.

Scott Mills took over the afternoon segment, although Wright hosted his love songs segment on Radio 2 until his demise. Mills posted a message for Wright on X on Tuesday night:

Wright also hosted several shows on BBC Television like Auntie's TV Favourites, Home Truths, The Steve Wright People Show, Top Of The Pops 1 and Top of the Pops 2. He is also the author of the 2005 book Book of Factoids. He was one of the longest-serving DJs on BBC.

Tributes pour in after broadcaster Steve Wright's sudden demise

Following Wright's tragic death, his colleagues, friends, and family shared their messages in honor of his memory.

The director general of BBC, Tim Davie, said that everyone at the BBC is "heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news." He called Wright a "truly wonderful broadcaster" and an "ultimate professional."

"All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades. He was the ultimate professional - passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly."

Another Radio 2 presenter, Sarah Cox, paid her tributes to Wright. She called him an "extraordinary broadcaster" and "a really kind person." She mentioned that her fellow DJs are also "shattered" by the news.

Other broadcasters and DJs, such as Jeremy Vine, BBC station boss Helen Thomas, DJ Tony Blackburn, former BBC host Simon Mayo, and Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, also paid their respects to Wright through social media.

ITV political editor called the news "terrible" and said that Wright was a "brilliant broadcaster.

