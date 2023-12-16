Rudy Giuliani Net Worth: Fortune explored as former NYC Mayor ordered to pay more than $145M to Georgia election workers in defamation trial

Rudy Giuliani has found himself in deep waters, as he was ordered to pay more than $145 million to two women over false claims that they tampered with the elections in 2020. The order was passed by a judge who claimed that Rudy Giuliani had been making false defamatory claims about the two Georgia poll workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shay” Moss.

The judge stated that Rudy Giuliani was to pay $16,171,000 to Ruby Freeman for defamation, and another $20 million for emotional distress. On the other hand, the daughter, Shaye Moss is to receive $16,998,000 for defamation, along with another $20 million for emotional distress.

Not just this, the jury has also demanded Rudy Giuliani to pay another $75 million in punitive damages to Ruby and Shaye.

Fortune of the former NYC Mayor explored as he is asked to pay more than $145M to Georgia election workers. (Image via X/ Victorshi)

Rudy Giuliani was requested to pay the two women a huge sum of money, and his attorney argued that this would be the "end of him" financially and asked the jury to reconsider their verdict. As per CNN, Rudy Giuliani’s net worth is more than $52 million, however, the attorney has claimed that he has a net worth which is less than $50 million.

The case is almost 3 years old when Rudy sued Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss by claiming that they had committed voter fraud to help the current US President Joe Biden, who fought Donald Trump and became the President in 2020.

Rudy Giuliani paid $6.8 million as a settlement amount for his second divorce: More details explored about the former NYC Mayor’s net worth

As Rudy Giuliani was asked to pay a whopping amount to the two women whom he allegedly falsely defamed, he stated that the amount was “absurd” and would challenge and appeal against the order in a higher court. However, as the news about him having to pay the women went viral, social media users were curious about his net worth and more.

Former NYC Mayor asked to pay more than $145M to Georgia election workers. (Image via X/ notcapnamerica)

After Rudy Giuliani, aged 79, retired from being the Mayor of New York City, he made a lot of fortune through consulting and publishing. As per Times Now, he also received a whopping $3 million as an advance for a scholarly book written on management in 2003. On the other hand, he also founded a security consulting company, Giuliani Partner, through which he earns a massive fortune every year.

However, along with his massive income, he has had to pay a lot of debts and millions of dollars in settlements in divorces. Recently, he paid $6.8 million as a settlement to his second wife. As per Times Now, he is also in a soup for his third divorce. On the other hand, he is also in debt of $3 million in legal fees.

Former NYC Mayor asked to pay more than $145M to Georgia election workers. (Image via X/ victorshi)

According to CBS News, he was reportedly formerly charging $325 for cameos on the website for customized videos, even though his profile is no longer visible there. Apart from this, Mr. Giuliani receives an annual income of about $400,000 from his radio program and has probably made some money off of his podcast.

Furthermore, Sun UK reported that Giuliani has approximately $15 million from business activities, as he has been earning $17 million a year for about 15 years.

Although a precise figure is unknown, these are certain indications regarding the amount of money Mr. Giuliani has stashed away in his finances. However, all of his legal troubles have caused him a lot of financial trouble, due to which he had listed his 3-bedroom Manhattan apartment for sale at a price of a whopping $6.5 million, as reported by Sotheby's.