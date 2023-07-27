Who is Ruby Freeman? Identity explored as Rudy Giuliani admits to false accusations in election fraud

Following the elections in 2020, Ruby Freeman and her daughter came into the headlines after being in the middle of the chain of lies spread by Donald Trump and his allies. Rudy Giuliani, along with Donald Trump, claimed that Ruby and her daughter, AsShaye “Shaye” Moss, had removed ballots underneath tables after counting was over and then recounted.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a report was released that stated that the allegations against Ruby Freeman and Moss were unsubstantiated. This resulted in the closure of the investigation into the issue by the state election board. According to attorney Von DuBose, who was representing Freeman and Moss, they were “collateral damage” in the efforts made by Trump and Giuliani to undermine the outcomes of the presidential elections of 2020.

As mentioned earlier, on Tuesday, the name of former election workers Ruby Freeman and AsShaye “Shaye” Moss, Ruby's daughter, were cleared after they faced accusations of manipulating the ballots in the 2020 presidential elections.

The allegations were originally brought up by ex-president Donald Trump and his allies. After the report concluded that Freeman and her daughter were innocent, Rudy Guiliani admitted that he had made false statements. He initially claimed that his comments were “constitutionally protected statements or opinions.” Ted Goodman, an aide, said:

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani did not acknowledge that the statements were false but did not contest it in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss. This is a legal issue, not a factual issue. Those out to smear the mayor are ignoring the fact that this stipulation is designed to get to the legal issues of the case.”

Trump’s attorney had presented security footage of Moss and Ruby Freeman trying to mishandle the ballots in Georgia. All these claims were negated and debunked by federal investigators. Ruby and Moss gave their testimonies on January 6, stating that they had received immense threats after the allegations were spread.

Talking about the incident, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, said:

“We remain diligent and dedicated to looking into real claims of voter fraud. We are glad the state election board finally put this issue to rest. False claims and knowingly false allegations made against these election workers have done tremendous harm. Election workers deserve our praise for being on the frontlines.”

Moss spoke to ABC News and said that neither she nor her mother sought the unnecessary limelight. She said:

“My mother and I didn’t seek out the spotlight. We just wanted to do our part to make democracy work well for everyone… and we’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition.”

On January 6, 2023, out of 12 individuals, the two women received awards from Joe Biden, who further stated that they were doing their jobs before the false allegations were spread and that they started receiving threats. Giuliani has further been ordered to pay for Moss and Ruby Freeman’s legal costs. He previously was ordered to pay the mother-daughter duo $90,000.