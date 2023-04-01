Jaime Medina GoFundMe: Wife of one of the suspects arrested for assaulting 6ix9ine starts fundraiser to cover legal cost

Rapper 6ix9ine was rushed to the hospital on March 21, 2023, with injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked by a group of men inside a south Florida gym.

Days after the incident, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, authorities arrested three people in connection with the assault, which was captured on camera. They named the three as 43-year-old Rafael Medina Jr., 25-year-old Anthony Maldonado, and 23-year-old Octavious Medina.

Following Rafael Medina's arrest, his wife, Jamie launched a GoFundMe to support her spouse, who was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Thursday night. While the fundraiser aims to raise $100000, it has only raised $10 so far.

Suspects who attacked rapper 6ix9ine were identified through surveillance footage

Authorities said that the three suspects were identified in connection to 6ix9ine’s attack after they were captured on surveillance footage and videos on social media. Shortly after the attack, cellphone footage showed 6ix9ine lying on the floor of the gym's sauna area as the three men repeatedly kicked him.

Another viral clip showed the visibly injured rapper walking away with blood streaming down his face. In a statement to Complex, the rapper’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro said that the rapper was attacked in a sauna by three or four men who beat him up and that he tried to fight back.

Lazzaro said that the rapper had bruises and cuts to his face and when employees who heard a disturbance went to the scene, the men ran away. The statement even said police were called and the rapper was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

6ix9ine speaks out after the attack that left him with several injuries

As per TMZ, following the arrest of the suspects, 6ix9ine slammed the three men who attacked him in a South Florida gym in an Instagram video on Friday. He called them cowards but added that he wasn't angry about the "unfair" incident.

The caption of the video read:

“For 2 years I have been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything.”

The rapper stated that he had no ties to the unspecified reason that provoked the attack and added that he was happy to be alive.

“In the street there’s no rules so I can't say they were wrong. I’m happy to be here still.”

The rapper concluded his message by thanking his fans and sarcastically noted that he was unaware that attacking unsuspecting individuals fit into the "woke" culture. He said that he loved his fans and sarcastically added that he didn't know people respected "jumping people," as he wondered when that became a win.

The remark comes in the wake of another rapper Boosie Badazz suggesting a fundraiser to help raise money to reward the suspects in the incident.

