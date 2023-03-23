Does Tekashi 6ix9ine have children? Family explored as rapper gets attacked in LA Fitness gym

American rapper Daniel Hernandez, aka Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is a father of two, was rushed to the hospital after being beaten by some men in the men's locker room of a gym in Miami. The attack took place on Tuesday night, March 21.

Disclaimer: This article contains images, videos, and descriptions of violence. Discretion is advised.

The 26-year-old rapper was training at a South Florida branch of the LA Fitness gym chain when a group of men allegedly pounced upon him inside the men’s locker room.

Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said that the rapper tried to fight back, but was quickly outnumbered by his attackers who began beating his client both inside and outside of the sauna at the gym. Lazzaro added that Tekashi was without his security team at the time.

The attorney told Newsweek that Tekashi has suffered fractured ribs, blood clots, cuts, and bruises on his face. Lazzaro confirmed that 6ix9ine was taken to a hospital by ambulance. It is not yet known whether or not any of the attackers have been apprehended.

Tekashi 6ix9ine became a father at the age of 18

The now 26-year-old rapper became a father at 18 on October 29, 2015. He shares his eldest daughter, Saraiyah, with Sara Molina. However, Sara Molina has complained that the rapper is an absent father. Not only that, he also reportedly put Saraiyah’s safety at risk after he testified against his gang members.

Molina jabbed at Tekashi and wrote in a social media post that the rapper was "full of himself." She argued that Tekashi apologized to his fans but did not apologize to his daughter, whom he neglected and did not support or care about.

The information about Tekashi 6ix9ine having a second daughter was kept something of a secret up until his sentencing in December 2019, which was highly publicized. Marlayna M., with whom Tekashi shares his younger daughter, Briella Iris, wrote in a letter to the judge who was overseeing the rapper’s case at the time:

“On November 19th 2018 I gave birth to our daughter [redacted] during my induced labor I was alarmed with the information that Daniel had been arrested. Our daughter recently turned 1 years old. He has yet to meet or hold her. He has missed her first holidays, first birthday, and first year of all memories. I hope for him to be able to not miss this next year in our daughter's life and he fan [sic] finally hold her.”

It is unclear whether or not the rapper is present in his daughters’ life as a father at present.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and his two-year sentencing in 2019

A video of Tekashi getting kicked while lying defenseless on the floor surrounded by three men is being circulated online. The attackers can be heard calling the rapper a “rat” who they said would not be tolerated in their “hood”. One of the men was also heard yelling:

“Take a picture, take a picture. I am going to be famous now.”

In another video of the assault that made the rounds on social media, 6ix9ine can be seen walking out of the restroom with a bloodied face.

It’s unknown what prompted the sudden attack on 6ix9ine. However, the rapper is not short of enemies. He was labeled a “snitch” in 2018 after giving his testimony to prosecutors, filing against the likes of Cardi B and the Bloods gang.

When Tekashi was arrested back in 2018, he was facing a minimum of 47 years sentence and a maximum of a life sentence. The charges brought against him included firearm possession, attempted murder, racketeering, and armed robbery.

As part of the widespread crackdown on gangs around New York, nine other members of Tekashi’s gang were also taken into custody. However, the rapper abandoned his co-defendants and instead cut a deal with the prosecution and agreed to testify for them to lessen his sentence.

He took the stand in court to describe the gang's inner dealings and how he ascended through them. The rapper said:

“We participated in a lot of crimes. Robberies, assaults, drugs.”

As a result of 6ix9ine’s testimony, one of his co-defendants, Anthony Ellison, received a 24-year sentence in prison. In 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison. However, by then, 13 months had already been completed. He was released in April 2020 and was allowed to serve the rest of his term on house arrest.

To be released, the rapper had pleaded with corrections officials with the reasoning that he was afraid of contracting the coronavirus in prison. Since his house arrest, Tekashi has kept a low profile.

