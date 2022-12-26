What did Tevin Williams do? Florida man arrested for allegedly beating roommate’s raccoon and making death threats

On December 14, 31-year-old Florida man Tevin Williams was arrested for abusing his roommate's pet raccoon before making death threats towards her and his neighbor.

As per the Lake County Sheriff's affidavit, the incident occurred at Circle Drive in Mount Dora. Williams reportedly nearly beat his unnamed female roommate's pet raccoon to death with a hammer before threatening to kill a male neighbor with a sewing needle.

After Tevin Williams' roommate arrived home in her car, the suspect reportedly began punching her vehicle and threatened to kill her. The roommate fled to her neighbor's house, where she was informed that Williams had attacked her pet.

As per Law&Crime, Tevin Williams has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of animal cruelty. His arraignment is scheduled for January 9, 2023.

Various accounts of the allegations against Tevin Williams

As per the arrest affidavit, when confronted by Lake County authorities, Tevin Williams claimed that he did not make death threats to anyone nor use any weapons in the incident. He said that the incident was simply an altercation between him, his roommate, and his male neighbor.

However, the male neighbor claimed he was sitting on the porch when Williams approached him and began making death threats, stating,

"I'm going to kill you."

As officials arrived at the scene of the assault, a neighbor told the responding officer that he believed Williams had killed the raccoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's statement read:

“[The male victim] further advised that Williams had killed [the female victim’s] raccoon by hitting it with a hammer and shooting the animal with a BB gun on its neck."

In the statement, a deputy reported the moment he discovered the wounded raccoon in Williams' backyard.

The affidavit read:

“The animal was taken out of its kennel and left in the grass after it was attacked by the defendant. A few feet from the raccoon I observed a blue mat with what appeared to be a blood stain on from the animal.”

The deputy stated that the raccoon appeared to be breathing as he left the scene. As of now, the motivation for the attack remains unknown. The New York Post reported that the Lake County authorities did not confirm whether or not the raccoon was still alive.

On December 14, Williams was booked into the Lake County jail on multiple felony charges. He was under police custody for three days before he was released on a $6000 bond. Fox reported that if the suspect is convicted of the charges, all of which are third-degree felonies, he could face up to five years in a State prison.

Legally, Williams must stay at least 500 feet away from the victims he allegedly attacked.

