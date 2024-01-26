What happened to Moon from KS95? Cause of death explored as beloved radio host dies aged 65

Larry Thompson, ubiquitously known as Larry "Moon" Thompson, a radio personality for KS95, has died after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Moon, who hosted the station’s Moon and Staci show in Minneapolis-St. Paul for 17 years, reportedly died on January 25, 2024. He was 65 years old.

Multiple sclerosis is an auto-immune disease that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. While it is possible to manage the disease and slow the progression with treatment, there is no cure.

According to multiple reports, Thompson was diagnosed with the disease in 2005. Despite the diagnosis, he went on to host the show for 14 years before he retired in 2019.

Larry “Moon” Thompson has worked in the radio business for 45 years

Larry “Moon” Thompson co-hosted the popular Moon & Staci afternoon drive show with Staci Matthews for 17 years before he announced his retirement in 2019, citing health concerns stemming from increased complications from MS.

During his retirement announcement, Thompson revealed that the debilitating disease that affects mobility had slowly prevented him from doing things he loved with his family, but he remained resilient to persevere and overcome the obstacles. He added:

"I didn't think I'd ever stop coming to work, grabbing some headphones, playing some rock and roll. Well, sometimes in life you don't get to choose what goes on. And my health is now making decisions for me."

Thompson said he started in the radio business when he was 16 years old. KSTP reported that prior to working for KS95, Thompson, whose radio career spanned 45 years, worked at stations in Nebraska, Las Vegas, and Houston.

Tributes pour in as popular radio host Larry Thompson passes away

In a statement on the channel’s website, KS95 paid tribute to the late radio host inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2021:

“Moon hosted the afternoon show with Staci for 17 years and was a big personality on our radio station. His positive, energetic, often crazy, caring personality was evident to everyone around him. He loved radio, making people laugh, and getting to know KS95 listeners.”

The channel urged fans to honor the late radio host who used his voice to raise awareness and money to fight Multiple Sclerosis by donating to the Moon’s Miracle Fund to Fight MS, which will benefit the MS Society of Minnesota.

Greg "Hutch '' Hutchinson, who replaced Thompson after he retired from Moon & Staci, also took to Instagram to post a tribute Thursday morning, honoring his friend. Part of the statement read:

"I have always thought we should have a 'Make Me' person in our lives... Someone who 'Makes Me' wants to love better, laugh more, and be happier, but most importantly someone who 'Makes Me' wants to be better. I have very few people in my life that are 'Make Me' people. Moon was by far one of them. And not just for me... but for all of you that listened to him.”

A friend, Doug Sprinthall, took to Facebook and remarked on the late radio host's fierce love for his profession and his remarkable endurance despite his struggle with MS. He wrote:

“Despite all the physical issues he suffered from, he was the most positive person I ever met. We'd talk often and he was always so encouraging. He lived to be behind the microphone and, other than his family, it was his favorite thing in the world.”

During his retirement announcement in 2019, Thompson revealed that aside from working at his father’s farm, working for the radio was the only job he ever had.

