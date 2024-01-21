What radio station is the Lions-Bucs game on? Details on NFL Divisional Round's Playoff Game Coverage

The NFL playoffs are now in the divisional round, and on Saturday, the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions will square off in a thrilling NFC matchup at Ford Field on Sunday to continue the playoff drama.

Over wild-card weekend, both teams put on a great display. Jared Goff led the Lions to an exciting 24-23 victory at home against his former employers, the LA Rams, while Baker Mayfield and the Bucs stunned the Philadelphia Eagles with a 32-9 triumph.

In the event that the Lions triumph on Sunday, they will play the 49ers in San Francisco in the NFC championship game. Additionally, it will be their first championship game progress in thirty-three years.

If the Bucs win this afternoon, they will advance to the NFC championship game for the fifth time in their franchise's history and the first time since 2020, when they won the Super Bowl.

The last time the two teams played, in Week 6 of the regular season, Detroit defeated Tampa Bay 20-6. Still, the Bucs won the only postseason game between the two teams—a 20-10 victory in 1997.

How to listen to Lions vs. Bucs on radio

Westwood One Sports will have a nationwide radio broadcast of the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup. The broadcast team comprises sideline reporter Olivia Dekker, commentator Tony Boselli and play-by-play reporter Kevin Kugler.

Detroit fans can also tune in to The Ticket Flagship Station and Lions Radio Network, 97.1, to hear the game. Lomas Brown will be the analyst there, and Dan Miller will call the plays. T.J. Lang will cover events from the sidelines.

In conclusion, Tampa Bay area NFL fans can tune in to the game on 98Rock - Bucs Flagship Station. There, color commentator Dave Moore, sideline reporter T.J. Rives and play-by-play reporter Gene Deckerhoff will provide analysis.

How to watch Lions vs. Bucs?

The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFC divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Color analyst Cris Collinsworth will join play-by-play reporter Mike Tirico in the commentary booth for the game's live broadcast on NBC. Live updates from the sidelines will be provided by Melissa Stark.

The following highlights all the information you need to watch and stream the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: Peacock