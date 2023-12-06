Who was Ralph Cirella? John Stamos leads tributes as Howard Stern's make-up artist dies aged 58 

Actor John Stamos is mourning the sudden passing of his friend Ralph Cirella, a talented make-up artist widely known for working closely with Howard Stern on his shows.

In an emotional tribute on Instagram, actor John Stamos announced that Ralph Cirella died at the age of 58. Stamos described Cirella as family, and characterized the late make-up artist as “a one-of-a-kind soul.” The circumstances surrounding Cirella’s death remain unknown.

In the post, the actor recalled how he met Cirella at Howard Stern's Channel 9 show and extolled his talent as a make-up artist but also anguished about his untapped potential that was never explored.

"Ralph possessed an abundance of untapped potential, but he grappled with finding the motivation to fully realize it—a painful reality that we all witnessed. It serves as a poignant reminder of life's unpredictability and the importance of not only pursuing our dreams but also seeing them through to the end."

Stamos also disclosed an anecdote about Cirella's birthmark on his face that the crew and Howard Stern affectionately referred to as "Ralph's berry" which supposedly led to him being nicknamed "Berry." Stamos recalled:

“My mother adored him, and I'll always cherish the memory of her affectionately mistaking his “berry” for a piece of red jello on his upper lip, playfully attempting to wipe it away.”

Stamos concluded the lengthy post by expressing his love for the late make-up artist. He wrote:

“My heart aches at the thought of Ralph departing this world alone, without ever experiencing the deep love he undeniably deserved.” Stamos added, “My dear friend, I will miss you so much. I love you, Ralphie boy. Rest in peace. HEY NOW XO.”

Per multiple reports, Cirella, who was born in Connecticut, attended a private school before he began working as a radio host. He later embarked on a cosmetics and costume profession while also dabbling in acting. Per his IMBD, his movie credits include films such as ‘Private Parts’ (1997), ‘Alien Space Avenger’ (1989), and ‘Welcome to the Max’ (1993).

Ralph Cirella, who was hired as Howard Stern's stylist in the late 1980s, began making on-screen appearances in 1990 while working on costumes and special effects. He then went on to work as a set designer for Howard Stern.

Since then, he has made numerous appearances on Howard Stern’s show, even landing an opportunity to host The Friday Show on Howard 100 radio for a brief time. According to Idol Net Worth, his work in the industry enabled him to amass a considerable net worth of $1M.

While John Stamos announced Cirella's death via Instagram, his close associates, including family, have yet to comment on his passing.