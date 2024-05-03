Everything we know about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce: Settlement and custody information explored

Britney Spears, the American singer, has officially reached a divorce settlement with Sam Asghari after the pair announced they would end their 14-month marriage.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the couple filed documents in Los Angeles court to end the proceedings. Some details about the settlement were made public, including the news that neither Spears nor Asghari will get future spousal support, as per Billboard.

The pair did not have any children together, so no custody agreement was necessary. However, Spears disclosed in her memoir The Woman in Me that she had a miscarriage early in a pregnancy, about a month before they got married.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in June 2022

Britney Spears and model Sam Asghari began dating shortly after they first met on the set of the singer's Slumber Party music video in 2016. They got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a star-studded Los Angeles wedding ceremony, according to Us Weekly.

Asghari filed for divorce in August of last year after 14 months of marriage and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. He filed the date of separation as July 28, 2023, in the documents.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, Britney Spears officially settled the divorce as a judge signed the completed paperwork filed by her attorneys, Laura Wasser and Mathew Rosengart.

Sam and his lawyer, Neal Hirsh, decided against contesting the prenuptial agreement, which protects Britney's reported $70 million fortune as per Celebrity Net Worth. The court documents stated that the “uncontested” divorce is bound by “a written agreement regarding their property” and spousal support.

Back in August 2023, Asghari broke the news of their divorce on his Instagram Stories, saying:

"After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Asghari's attorneys also added that he would “give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support” except for what is listed in their settlement agreement.

The filings have added that Britney Spears will pay for his legal bills, but only to the extent governed by the written contract. The singer also addressed the split on August 18, 2023, on her social media, saying:

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. Six years is a long time to be with someone, so I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business !!!"

In a March interview with People, Sam Asghari opened up about his marriage to Britney Spears. The fitness trainer called it "a blessing" to be able "to share life with someone for a long time." However, he added that "people grow apart and people move on." He explained:

"I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship, and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together], so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."

Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ lawyers were also busy with another lawsuit. Last week, the Princess of Pop reached another settlement to end a long-running legal dispute with her father, Jamie Spears, over misconduct allegations. The suit was about the lingering issues from that legal arrangement from the years of running the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship that ended in 2021.