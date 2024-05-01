Why did Jamie Lynn quit “I’m A Celebrity”? Britney Spears uses expletive against sister in deleted car video

Britney Spears is attacking her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, in a bizarre rant. The Toxic singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, to share a series of now-deleted videos showing her driving up a mountain with others as she went on a tirade about Jamie. About a minute into the video, she states —

"My sister did (a) TV show and they bathed her in the jungle... lil sh*t. She said, bathe me 'cause I'm like stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids, oh cater to me, little b*tch."

The singer is referring to the time when Jamie Lynn appeared on the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2023. Lynn later dropped out of the show, citing medical reasons.

A fan (user @lootmtaylor) later shared a post on X showing footage of Lynn in a tub in a jungle while fellow contestants surrounded her and sang.

Britney Spears talks about her sour relationship with her sister in recent memoir, calls her a "total b*tch"

In her now-deleted IG stories, Spears, along with three others, including her British assistant, is seen driving up a mountain to go horseback riding. A little under a minute into the video, the songstress, who is trying on a British accent, says they are heading into the "jungle" and brings up camping before asking if anyone has been camping.

She then rants about Jamie's stint on the show. She captions the video —

"I like talking like my assistant... she's British!!! I wanna be a little b*tch and get a bath in the jungle like my sis!!!"

The sisters have had a strained relationship since Britney Spears was put under a conservatorship. Her rant comes as she settles her years-long battle with her father, Jamie Spears, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. However, per TMZ, as part of the settlement, Spears has to reportedly pay $2 million for his legal fees.

According to Express, at the time, Jamie took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of a boy with pouting lips alone with the caption—

"Me watching what I predicted unfold after everyone told me I was crazy."

Last October, the singer released her memoir, The Woman In Me, in which she details her strained relationship with her younger sibling. She wrote —

"My little sister — well, when I tell you she was a total bitch, I'm not exaggerating. It was clear that girl ruled the roost. Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child. I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me. Jamie Lynn only saw the TV."

Describing their strained relationship, Britney Spears wrote her sister was ungrateful for a house she brought for her to "grow up in." She brings up the time when Lynn told her she never stayed in the Florida condo Britney brought for her family.

However, the Womanizer singer would later discover that her sister, along with her two daughters and mother, Lynn Spears, would go there every weekend. She added that she was never invited or thanked for the condo.

Recalling the early days of her conservatorship when she was locked up against her will in a rehab facility, she explains she reached out to her sister for help, who in turn told her to "stop fighting it." However, Britney Spears also wrote that she wishes "the absolute best" for Jamie Lynn and her family.

No other comments by Britney Spears were seen at the time of writing this article.