What happened to Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie? Actress marks 5th 'miracle anniversary' of near-fatal ATV accident

Sweet Magnolias actress Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her show’s success. The 30-year-old actress also marked the five-year anniversary of her daughter Maddie Briann’s nearly-fatal accident.

The mother-of-two shared a picture of Briann in a hospital bed. She also gave followers a glimpse into her recently released memoir, "Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out." Her Instagram post read:

How did Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie land in the hospital?

Jamie Lynn Spears shares her daughter Maddie Briann with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. The former became pregnant with her daughter Maddie when she was 16 years old, while Aldridge was 18 years old at the time.

Spears is now married to Jamie Watson. The two parent their three-year-old daughter Ivey Joan.

In 2017, Maddie Briann who was eight years old at the time, suffered an accident while driving an ATV. The vehicle flipped into a pond and trapped the child underwater. Spears and her husband Jamie Watson attempted to pull her out but were unable to do so. Eventually, the local ambulance service was called.

The youngster made a full recovery after being hospitalized for five days. Spears had also revealed that Maddie was in critical condition.

In a book excerpt shared exclusively with People magazine, Jamie Lynn Spears wrote that Maddie was:

“unconscious, her body distended, face swollen and eerily blue.”

Her husband’s mother had also attempted to prepare Spears for the worst. The former had said - “Lynne, Maddie’s not with us anymore.” However, paramedics were able to locate a pulse later on.

Maddie Briann was not responding to pain or reflex tests in the hospital, which led to Spears' request for a priest to be bought in. When the priest began performing his last rites, Briann started thrashing. Jamie Lynn Spears wrote:

“Her arms and legs were flailing vigorously. I started to scream. [The staff] administered a sedative to keep her in a medically-induced coma to keep her from hurting herself and to allow for further healing.”

The next day, Briann had started communicating with her father by raising a finger, and eventually she fully recovered.

TMZ reported that the manufacturers of the Polaris RZR 170 ATV used by Maddie had restricted anyone under the age of 10 years from operating the vehicle. Hence, it was illegal for the child to be driving her seventh birthday present.

Sweet Magnolia's Season 2 becomes a great hit

Sweet Magnolia’s second season has topped Netflix’s Top 10 Most Streamed Series following its premiere on Friday, February 4.

Also Read Article Continues below

The latest season, developed by Sheryl J. Anderson, has 10 episodes in it. The show is based on the novel written by Sherryl Woods. Jamie Lynn Spears plays the role of medical assistant Noreen Fitzgibbons.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan