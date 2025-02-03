⁠"Her mom looks so proud" - Fans react to Doechii joining Lauryn Hill and Cardi B as the only women to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys

As Doechii won the Best Rap Album award at the 2025 Grammys, Complex shared that with the win, the rapper became the third woman in Grammy history to win in the category. The other two female rappers to win in the category are Cardi B and Lauryn Hill. Doechii won the award for her 2024 album, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

As soon as Doechii’s videos and pictures from the Grammys stage went viral, several netizens poured in their congratulations and highlighted the fact that she had become the third woman in history to receive the award for Best Rap Album.

As an X user, @PopBase, shared the news on the platform, another netizen wrote:

“Her mom looks so proud.”

More reactions read:

“She deserves this so much,” said one X user.

“Doechii being her mom’s twin. What a MOMENT,” added one more.

“That's a beautiful woman and talented woman,” stated another.

“She deserved this so much her speech was so emotional,” exclaimed a netizen.

Furthermore, several others also called it a “legendary moment,” and commented:

“Legendary moment! Doechii makes history alongside Cardi B and Lauryn Hill!” added another social media user on the post.

“DOECHII OH MY GOD IM SO HAPPY RN,” wrote one more.

“She's one of the best current rappers out here. Well deserved,” claimed another one.

Apart from Alligator Bites Never Heal, others to be nominated for their albums were Common & Pete Rock, Eminem, Future & Metro Boomin, and J. Cole.

Furthermore, this is not the only category for which Doechii was nominated, as the rapper also secured a position in the nominations for Best New Artist and even Best Rap Performance for Nissan Altima.

“This category was introduced in 1989”- Doechii's speech at the 2025 Grammys leaves audience emotional

As the rapper was honored with the award in the Best Rap Album category, the audience was left emotional as the rapper delivered her speech. She said:

“This category was introduced in 1989. Three women have won: Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii. I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and god told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get.

The rapper then thanked her mother, fans, and even her label, and said:

And I have to thank god. I need to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me. I want to thank my label, my engineer Jada for everything she did, my fans, to the Swamp. Thank you so much to my label, TDE, and everybody that helped put this together. All the producers on the project, I thank you. Thank you to hip-hop."

For the unversed, the rapper released Alligator Bites Never Heal in August 2024. While the album topped several charts globally, it is also worth noting that the album consisted of 19 songs, including Alligator Bites Never Heal, Beverly Hills, Fireflies, GTFO, Boom Bap, Nissan Altima, Sanka Pooj, Boiled Peanuts, Denial Is A River and Hide n Seek.

