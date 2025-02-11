“I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook” - Travis Scott breaks down upcoming album in exclusive interview with Billboard

Travis Scott sat down for an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine on Monday (February 10), where he confirmed that he's been working on a new album that will officially follow up 2023's Utopia.

Last year, Travis re-released his sophomore mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, on all major streaming platforms on August 23, 2024, to celebrate the project's 10th anniversary.

Scott's DBR competed with Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy-winning pop album Short n' Sweet for the top spot on Billboard 200, losing to the singer's sixth studio album by 1000 units, debuting at no.2, earning 361,000 album equivalent units.

During his interview, Travis was asked about his chart battle with Carpenter, to which he responded, stating:

"Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album’s cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works."

The rapper also confirmed he's been working on a follow-up to 2023's Utopia when suggesting he's close to completing his upcoming fifth studio album.

Given that Travis has collaborated with some of the biggest artists throughout his career, from Beyoncé to Kanye West, the interview also found him naming two major popstars as potential future collaborators.

"Yeah, it’s this band called Khruangbin I want to work with. This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook. Because I have some ill ideas," Travis Scott stated during his Billboard interview.

Major highlights from Travis Scott's February Billboard interview

Travis Scott's latest Billboard interview revisited his four No. 1 albums, the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo rap act, his latest 4X4 chart-topping hit, and his recent collaboration with the WWE.

The magazine recapped the 33-year-old native Houstonian's career from a ball boy for the Houston Rockets to selling out the Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The interviewer also seemingly drew comparisons between Travis and NBA all-star Steph Curry when discussing his reign in hip-hop.

"I like to believe the things I’m doing are pushing music and where things can go. With Steph, he changed the game in a wild way. Whether it’s good or bad, everyone’s shooting from half-court and sh*t, which is dope as fu*k. It’s just revolutionizing the game and showing there’s no limits to what you can do as a player," Travis Scott stated.

Travis also recounted his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw on Netflix where he escorted Jey Uso at L.A.'s Intuit Dome in January 2025, comparing it to his live shows and concerts, stating:

"The energy out there was crazy. I was telling Triple H, “This sh*t is wild.” For my shows, I try to create that maximum energy level and have [the audience] feel like they could reach their highest level of ecstasy. The feeling of being happy and free."

Travis Scott also hinted at being hard at work on his highly anticipated fifth studio album, whose title and release date are yet to be revealed. The upcoming LP will officially follow up on his 2023 chart-topping effort, Utopia, citing that he's still "striving" to push his artistry to its highest level.

"I want to say the title right now, but people aren’t going to understand it. I have some more tweaking to do... I’ve been having so much fun with music and sh*t that I think it’s cool to be artistic and have fun with it. I’ve been producing more, making a lot of the album, and going in on that level is making it more exciting. I can’t wait, actually," Travis Scott stated.

Travis Scott also discussed his 2019 Super Bowl debut, where he performed alongside Maroon 5, stating that he's interested in putting on a solo NFL Halftime Show performance.

