Kendrick Lamar's complete setlist for Super Bowl LIX 2025

Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday (February 9).

The Compton rapper headlined the Halftime Show for 12 minutes, alongside guest appearances from former label mate and frequent collaborator SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, DJ Mustard, and Serena Williams.

The 2025 Super Bowl was an extremely entertaining event. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in a massive 40 - 22 victory in New Orleans.

Kendrick Lamar captivated 83,000 live attendees at the Caesar's Superdome yesterday, putting on an electric display of 11 records considered the most commercially successful songs of his career.

The rapper's setlist included hit records like Squabble Up and DNA. He ended his performance with tv off, from his sixth studio album GNX, closing out the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. As expected by many, Kendrick also performed his highly acclaimed award-winning no.1 diss track Not Like Us.

The complete list of records Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime show has been provided below:

Untitled GNX Trailer Song Squabble Up Humble. DNA. Euphoria Man at the Garden Peekaboo Luther (feat. SZA) All the Stars (feat. SZA) Not Like Us tv off (feat. Mustard)

Recapping Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

After dominating the hip-hop and larger music landscape for a significant portion of 2024, Kendrick Lamar kicked off 2025 winning multiple Grammys for Not Like Us before performing the record at his headlining Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Officially, Kendrick has performed twice at the Super Bowl. His first appearance came in 2022 during the Super Bowl LVI, where he performed m.A.A.d City and 2015's platinum-certified hit Alright, alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

Kendrick's Sunday performance reportedly captivated over 120 million live viewers. The set was designed to match the Super Bowl's "Game of America" theme, and was supported by host Samuel L. Jackson playing the role of "Uncle Sam".

"Salutations. It's your Uncle, Sam! And this is the Great American Game," Samuel Jackson introduces Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Performance.

The show kicked off with Lamar performing the untitled trailer song for GNX, while he stood on top of the now-famous Grand National Buick car, which was showcased on the cover of his sixth studio album.

Kendrick Lamar performs in the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Kevin Sabitus)

The Compton native took fans on a sonic journey, performing massive hits released throughout his career which included tracks like DNA. and Humble., included on his Pulitzer prize-winning album DAMN. He also included multiple cuts from his recently released chart-topping album GNX.

With a 12:58 minute setlist that included performances from SZA, the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show put to rest much of the rising speculation around which diss tracks Kendrick Lamar would perform on this massive stage.

Most of the speculation focused on whether Lamar would perform Not Like Us, given that Drake had recently filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG for promoting the diss track.

Not only did Kendrick Lamar include his no.1 diss track in the setlist, but he also decided to perform Verse 1, in which he explicitly names and calls out Drake and the OVO entourage, choosing not to use the term "pedophile" in his performance.

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any, that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him / They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified ahhh," Kendrick rapped at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

While the Compton native did censor Not Like Us' live performance, the stadium was highly energetic as thousands of fans could be heard yelling out "A-minor". Serena Williams made a special appearance during Kendrick Lamar's performance of the diss track, as the camera captured her dancing to the record's hook.

Kendrick Lamar also brought DJ Mustard out on stage as he screamed "Mustard," a lyric from tv off, to close out his highly entertaining Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show follows a massive night at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards where he took home the highly coveted Record of the Year and Song of the Year award for Not Like Us.

Kendrick Lamar is now scheduled to go on a "Grand National Tour" alongside SZA, with both artists performing at major stadiums across North America.

