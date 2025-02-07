From Drake to Roddy Ricch: A list of rapper’s scheduled to drop albums in February 2025

A month into 2025, hip-hop fans have already received some of the biggest albums of the year.

Out of the many projects dropped last month, The Weeknd's final studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, released on January 31, is expected to debut at No.1 on Billboard 200.

While highly anticipated albums and surprise projects were being released last month, several rappers took to social media to announce and confirm releases scheduled for February 2025.

A list of major albums scheduled to release this month (February 2025)

Given that the hip-hop community was captivated by The Weeknd's final studio album, Central Cee's debut studio album, and other projects released last month, several fans are thrilled about what February has in store.

Trending

From Drake's highly anticipated collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, to Lil Baby's second album for the year, Dominique, the following projects are scheduled to be released this month.

1) Life Is Beautiful (2 Chainz x Larry June x The Alchemist) - February 7, 2025

The official cover art for The Alchemist, Larry June, and 2 Chainz's 2025 collaborative album 'Life Is Beautiful' (Image via Instagram/@alanthechemist)

After dropping his solo album The Genuine Articulate in September 2024, The Alchemist is back for another collaborative project featuring frequent collaborator Larry June and rapper 2 Chainz.

Prior to the album's reveal, the trio released two lead singles, Bad Choices and I Been, The Alchemist confirmed their collaborative LP, titled Life Is Beautiful, would be delivered in February.

The Alchemist, Larry June, and 2 Chainz's Life Is Beautiful has been delivered to streaming platforms today (February 7). The complete tracklist for their collaborative album has been provided below:

Munyon Canyon Colossal I Been LLC Bad Choices Life Is Beautiful Generation Any Day Epiphany Tru Organics Jean Prouvé

2) Not Safe For Work (Tyga) - February 7, 2025

In December 2024, Tyga confirmed that he was gearing up for a new solo "comeback album" titled Not Safe For Work (NSFW). The LP officially follows up on 2019's Legendary, which debuted at No.17 on Billboard 200.

After initially being scheduled for release on January 31, the project has been delivered to all major streaming platforms today (February 7) hosting the following 17 full-length records as part of its official tracklist:

It Ain't Safe Adrenaline GFU (feat. Mike Sherm) Dancin Like Iz Pop Underdawg Gone Dumb (feat. Big Sean and Flo Milli) Pop It Off (feat. Lil Wayne) Magnetic (feat. Shenseea) Find Out Found Someone (feat. Cher) My Turn Twiami Stripper Girl Whodie (feat. Lil Tjay) Popstar Shawty (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Slave

3) $ome $exy $ongs 4 U (Drake x PartyNextDoor) - February 14, 2025

Expand Tweet

Drake and PartyNextDoor's highly anticipated collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U has finally been scheduled to be released to all major streaming platforms this Valentine's Day.

The announcement came this past week with an official trailer, featuring an unreleased PND snippet, with Drake seated in the corner of a speakeasy, surrounded by women.

The trailer was uploaded to social media not long after Kendrick Lamar took home the Record of the Year and Song of the Year awards at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for his No.1 diss track Not Like Us.

While Drake continues to captivate Australia with his Anita Max Wynn tour, many fans appear to be patiently awaiting further details on the official tracklist and potential feature list for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

4) The Navy Album (Roddy Ricch) - February 21, 2025

The official cover art for Roddy Ricch's upcoming third studio album 'The NAVY ALBUM' (Image via Instagram/@roddyricch)

Back in October 2024, Roddy Ricch confirmed that he was gearing up for his third studio album, The Navy Album, releasing the project's first lead single Lonely Road (feat. Terrace Martin) on December 6.

The project will officially follow up on Roddy's sophomore studio album LIVE LIFE FAST, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop album charts. The Compton rapper's upcoming third LP is currently scheduled to be delivered to all major streaming platforms on February 21, 2025.

5) Deep Thoughts (Lil Durk) - February 21, 2025

The official cover art for Lil Durk's upcoming ninth studio album 'Deep Thoughts' (Image via Instagram/@lildurk)

With Lil Durk still awaiting trial for his "murder-for-hire" case, which has now been pushed to October 2025, the Chicago rapper is gearing up for the release of his ninth studio album Deep Thoughts.

The upcoming album, previously titled Love Songs 4 the Streets 3, is scheduled to be delivered to all major streaming platforms on February 21, 2025. In October 2024, Durk and his team revealed the official 12-record tracklist for his upcoming album, which has been provided below:

Turn Up A Notch Timeless Love (feat. Sabrina Carpenter) Went Hollywood For A Year Truly Blessed War Scars (feat. Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed) Lose Control Come Home (feat. Rod Wave and Morgan Wallen) Anti Hero (feat. Future) Discontinuing Wockhardt That's My Dog Old Days Sing This Song (feat. Lil Baby)

6) Dominique (Lil Baby) - February 2025

Expand Tweet

After dropping his chart-topping fourth studio album WHAM (Who Hard As Me), which debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200, the rapper is now seemingly gearing up for the release of his second LP for the year.

Lil Baby's upcoming fifth studio album, titled after his real name Dominique, has been confirmed for a February drop, but the tracklist, features, and official release date are yet to be revealed.

"Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience," Lil Baby stated in a December podcast with Lil Yachty.

While speculations about Dominique continue to rise amongst the Atlanta rapper's fanbase, one artist expected to make more than one appearance on the project is Young Thug.

Other projects expected to be released this month include Juice WRLD's The Party Never Ends (Deluxe), SAINt JHN's Festival Season, and Key Glock's Glockaveli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback